Difference between revisions of "Obert Nwenya - Chiredzi Town Council"

In July 2018, Obert Ngwenya was elected to Ward 2 Chiredzi Town Council, for Zanu-PF, with 602 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
His relationship too Obert Ngwenya, (stock exchange) is not known.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 2 Chiredzi Town Council with 602 votes, beating Danford Chikanyawu of MDC-Alliance with 470 votes, Emmanuel Mazuru of MDC-Alliance with 234 votes, Willard Simango, independent with 61 votes, Knowledge Pirikisi, independent with 48 votes and Juwalesa Taurai of ZIPP with 9 votes. [1]
