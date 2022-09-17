Difference between revisions of "Obert Zhoya"
Obert Zhoya is a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Referees Committee secretary-general.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.