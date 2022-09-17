Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Obert Zhoya"

Page Discussion
(Created page with " '''Obert Zhoya''' is a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Referees Committee secretary-general. == Personal Details == No information could be found on his age, pl...")
 
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Obert Zhoya''' is a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Referees Committee secretary-general.
+
'''Obert Zhoya''' is a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Referees Committee secretary-general.
  
 
== Personal Details ==
 
== Personal Details ==
Line 10: Line 10:
  
 
== Sexual Harassment Allegations ==
 
== Sexual Harassment Allegations ==
 +
 +
== Further Reading ==
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= About Obert Zhoya - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 +
|titlemode=replace
 +
|keywords=Wikipedia Obert Zhoya, Obert Zhoya Biography
 +
|image=
 +
|image_alt= Obert Zhoya Biography
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Football, Sports]]
 
[[Category:Football, Sports]]

Latest revision as of 11:32, 17 September 2022

Obert Zhoya is a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Referees Committee secretary-general.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Sexual Harassment Allegations

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Obert_Zhoya&oldid=120369"