'''Obert Zhoya''' is a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Referees Committee secretary-general.
== Personal Details ==
== Sexual Harassment Allegations ==
[[Category:Football, Sports]]
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.