Difference between revisions of "Obey Chimuka"

In '''2020''', he was mentioned on p25 [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under the Case Study 3 The Agriculture Cartels, when agrochemicals from [[Fossil Agro]] were sold to [[Command Agriculture]]. (NewZWire. “BNC names Tagwirei associates to board after takeover, as HY profit rises.” NewZWire, 5 December 2019) (Karombo, T. “Zanu PF youths demand arrest of ‘heartless’ tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei.” ZimLive, 4 February 2020)

In '''2020''', he is mentioned on p25 [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under the Case Study 3 The Agriculture Cartels, when agrochemicals from [[Fossil Agro]] were sold to [[Command Agriculture]]. (NewZWire. “BNC names Tagwirei associates to board after takeover, as HY profit rises.” NewZWire, 5 December 2019) (Karombo, T. “Zanu PF youths demand arrest of ‘heartless’ tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei.” ZimLive, 4 February 2020)

In '''2017''', a Parliamentary investigation on diamond mining in [[Marange]] found that Chimuka illegally traded in diamonds, (Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy. 2017. First Report of the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy on Diamond Mining (with special reference to Marange Diamond Fields) Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy, 16). <br/>

In '''2017''', a Parliamentary investigation on diamond mining in [[Marange]] found that Chimuka illegally traded in diamonds, (Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy. 2017. First Report of the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy on Diamond Mining (with special reference to Marange Diamond Fields) Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy, 16).

Obey Chimuka in 2020 was the CEO of Fossil Agro, a Sakunda subsidiary. He sat on the boards of Sakunda Supplies and Great Dyke Investments.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In 2019, he sat on the board of Sakunda Supplies and sats on the board of Great Dyke Investments. (Newsday. 2019. “Tagwirei swoops on US$500m platinum project.” Newsday, 24 October 2019)

Events

In 2017, a Parliamentary investigation on diamond mining in Marange found that Chimuka illegally traded in diamonds, (Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy. 2017. First Report of the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy on Diamond Mining (with special reference to Marange Diamond Fields) Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy, 16).

In 2020, he was mentioned on p25 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 3 The Agriculture Cartels, when agrochemicals from Fossil Agro were sold to Command Agriculture. (NewZWire. “BNC names Tagwirei associates to board after takeover, as HY profit rises.” NewZWire, 5 December 2019) (Karombo, T. “Zanu PF youths demand arrest of ‘heartless’ tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei.” ZimLive, 4 February 2020)