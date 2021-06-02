Difference between revisions of "Obey Shava"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 85:
|Line 85:
==Notable cases==
==Notable cases==
|−
*'''Martha O'Donovan case''': Shava represented Martha who was arrested for undermining the authority of the then president of [[Zimbabwe]] ,[[Robert Mugabe]].
|+
|+
*'''Martha O'Donovan case''': Shava represented Martha who was arrested for undermining the authority of the then president of [[Zimbabwe]],[[Robert Mugabe]].
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
<references />
<references />
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Lawyers]]
[[Category:Lawyers]]
[[Category:Human Rights Lawyers]]
[[Category:Human Rights Lawyers]]
Latest revision as of 19:22, 2 June 2021
|Obey Shava
|Known for
|Human Rights Lawyer
|Website
|twitter
Obey Shava is a Zimbabwean Legal Practitioner,Notary Public, Conveyancer, Theologian and Human Rights Lawyer. In 2016, he was received the Human Rights Lawyer of the year award in Zimbabwe.
Shava is known for representing social and political activists under the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) NGO.
Notable cases
- Martha O'Donovan case: Shava represented Martha who was arrested for undermining the authority of the then president of Zimbabwe,Robert Mugabe.
- On 2 June 2021, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) announced that Shava had approached the courts seeking an order declaring SI 127 of 2021 as unconstitutional and for it to be set aside. Shava cited Mthuli Ncube and Emmerson Mnangagwa as respondents. Shava was represented by Tonderai Bhatasara of ZLHR.[1]