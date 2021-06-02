*On 2 June 2021, the [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] (ZLHR) announced that Shava had approached the courts seeking an order declaring '''[[SI 127 of 2021]]''' as unconstitutional and for it to be set aside. Shava cited [[Mthuli Ncube]] and [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] as respondents. Shava was represented by Tonderai Bhatasara of ZLHR.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/ZLHRLawyers/status/1400095795546832896/photo/1 ZHLR], ''Twitter'', Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: June 2, 2021</ref>

*'''Martha O'Donovan case''': Shava represented Martha who was arrested for undermining the authority of the then president of [[Zimbabwe]],[[Robert Mugabe]].

Obey Shava is a Zimbabwean Legal Practitioner,Notary Public, Conveyancer, Theologian and Human Rights Lawyer. In 2016, he was received the Human Rights Lawyer of the year award in Zimbabwe.

Shava is known for representing social and political activists under the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) NGO.

Notable cases

