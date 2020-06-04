Difference between revisions of "Obey Sithole"

Obey Sithole

Tererai Obey Sithole is a Zimbabwean political activist and the Youth Assembly chairperson for MDC Alliance.





Career

Political

Obey started being active in politics when he was still at Midlands State University (MSU) when he was the Secretary General of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), where he has been highly active in campaigning for the rights of students in the country’s tertiary institutions since his election in 2013.

The youthful student leader was focused on more than student rights. He’s also a member of the National Youth Alliance (NYA) a movement of 25,000 youths advocating for the political, economical and social participation of the country’s youth in shaping national issues. This can be dangerous work. Missing human rights activist Itai Dzamara, still missing until now after being abducted by suspected state security agents, was also instrumental in the formation of NYA.[1]

Arrest

He was recently arrested on 1 June 2020 after Zimbabwe Republic Police last month hinted they were looking for Sithole and other MDC Alliance youth activists for holding an illegal demonstration in Warren Park, Harare breaking Covid-19 regulations. The MDC information department has confirmed the developments but did not shed more light of the charges laid against him.[2]









References