Difference between revisions of "Obey Sithole"

Obey Sithole was born on 31 May 1992. He is Midlands State University graduate with Bachelor's Degree in Local Governance Studies (2014). He also holds a Master's Degree in Global Development and Planning from the University of Agder (UiA) (2018)

[[File:Obey Sithole.jpg|thumb|Obey Sithole]]'''Tererai Obey Sithole''' is a Zimbabwean political activist and the Youth Assembly Chairperson for [[MDC Alliance]] . He is a development consultant, researcher, change agent and a community leader. He is an advocate of youth empowerment .

Background

Obey Sithole was born on 31 May 1992. He is Midlands State University graduate with Bachelor's Degree in Local Governance Studies (2014). He also holds a Master's Degree in Global Development and Planning from the University of Agder (UiA) (2018)

Career

Political

Obey started being active in politics when he was still at Midlands State University (MSU) when he was the Secretary General of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), where he has been highly active in campaigning for the rights of students in the country’s tertiary institutions since his election in 2013.

The youthful student leader was focused on more than student rights. He’s also a member of the National Youth Alliance (NYA) a movement of 25,000 youths advocating for the political, economical and social participation of the country’s youth in shaping national issues. This can be dangerous work. Missing human rights activist Itai Dzamara, still missing until now after being abducted by suspected state security agents, was also instrumental in the formation of NYA.[1]

Professional

Tererai Obey Sithole currently works at the Department of Global Development and Planning, Universitetet i Agder as a tutor, a position he held since January 2019. He has research interests in peace, migration, governance and human rights. In his research he uses qualitative research techniques and his work is more inspired by Institutional Ethnography.[2]

He is passionate about peace, human rights and sustainable development. Resultant of this passion, he is committed in working with vulnerable communities to foster solutions to challenges faced in the world. He is also an ardent researcher after firmly believing in the importance of accurate information as a tool for advocacy and positive transformation of lives. He has a proven track record in leadership, after having served in various leadership positions in the past which makes him an excellent team player, brilliant communicator and a confident contributor.[3]

Experience

Tutor

University of Agder (UiA) - January 2019 - Present

Project Officer (Internship) - ZOA

Worked with ZOA in Rhino Camp Settlement in Arua Uganda from January 2018 to March 2018. He worked together with a big team of fellow Project Officers who worked tirelessly in responding to the needs of refugees in a context where the refugees are facing a lot. During that time he carried a research titled Beyond Forced Migration: Refugees’ everyday lives and their state of well-being.

Secretary General - ZINASU

He served as the Secretary General for ZINASU from November 2013 to November 2015, which is the biggest student movement in Zimbabwe. During his two year tenure he designed a profound recruitment and mobilization strategy which saw the rapid growth on membership. He led various advocacy actions and campaigns around the Right to education. He also facilitated new partnerships both at regional and international level and this significantly boosted the organizational solidarity pillars.

Arrest

He was recently arrested on 1 June 2020 after Zimbabwe Republic Police last month hinted they were looking for Sithole and other MDC Alliance youth activists for holding an illegal demonstration in Warren Park, Harare breaking Covid-19 regulations. The MDC information department has confirmed the developments but did not shed more light of the charges laid against him.[4]









References