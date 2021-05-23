Difference between revisions of "Ocean Mushure"
Ocean Mushure
Image Via The Herald
|Born
|Ocean Mushure
July 1, 1985
|Occupation
|Employer
|Dynamos Football Club
Ocean Mushure is a former Zimbabwean footballer. He played for Dynamos Football Club as a leftback.
Background
Mushure was born was born on July 2, 1985.[1]
Career
Mushure started his career with former premier league outfit Monomotapa Football Club. Having had a short stint with Monoz, Mushure was eventually signed by Dembare where he proved to be very solid in defence.[2] In his career with Dynamos, he has had some very outstanding performances, some of those include a solitary strike against perennial rivals, Highlanders Football Club.
Suspension
In August 2017 Ocean Mushure was reported to have been suspended by Dynamos after he had been given three (3) yellow cards when the team played FC Platinum,Hwange and Ngezi Platinum respectively.However the coach,Lloyd Mutasa indicated that the suspension was a major blow to the team.[3]
Clubs Played For
- Monomotapa United Football Club.
- Dynamos Football Club
Gallery
Awards
Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners medal x2
Controversy
Controversy 1
Mushure was alleged to have partaken in a match-fixing arrangement alongside other local players. Initially the player was given a three year suspension plus a fine, which was eventually lifted allowing the player to continue playing football.[4]
References
