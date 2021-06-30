Difference between revisions of "Ocean Mushure"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 93:
|Line 93:
In April 2021, Mushure has won his first silverware in Zambia after helping his Lusaka Dynamos side win the 2021 ABSA Cup. Dynamos beat the defending champions, Zesco United, 3-1 on penalties after the game had ended goalless at full-time.<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2021/04/24/ocean-mushure-wins-first-silverware-in-zambia/ Ocean Mushure wins first silverware in Zambia], ''Soccer24'', Published: April 24, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021</ref>
In April 2021, Mushure has won his first silverware in Zambia after helping his Lusaka Dynamos side win the 2021 ABSA Cup. Dynamos beat the defending champions, Zesco United, 3-1 on penalties after the game had ended goalless at full-time.<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2021/04/24/ocean-mushure-wins-first-silverware-in-zambia/ Ocean Mushure wins first silverware in Zambia], ''Soccer24'', Published: April 24, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021</ref>
|−
|−
Latest revision as of 10:04, 30 June 2021
|Ocean Mushure
Image Via The Herald
|Born
|Ocean Mushure
July 1, 1985
|Occupation
|Employer
|Dynamos Football Club
Ocean Mushure is a Zimbabwean footballer. He played for Dynamos Football Club as a left-back.
Background
Mushure was born was born on July 2, 1985.[1]
Career
Mushure started his career with former premier league outfit Monomotapa Football Club. Having had a short stint with Monoz, Mushure was eventually signed by Dembare where he proved to be very solid in defence.[2] In his career with Dynamos, he has had some very outstanding performances, some of those include a solitary strike against perennial rivals, Highlanders Football Club.
In April 2021, Mushure has won his first silverware in Zambia after helping his Lusaka Dynamos side win the 2021 ABSA Cup. Dynamos beat the defending champions, Zesco United, 3-1 on penalties after the game had ended goalless at full-time.[3]
Clubs Played For
- Monomotapa United Football Club.
- Dynamos Football Club
- Lusaka Dynamos FC
Gallery
Awards
Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners medal x2
Controversy
Controversy 1
Mushure was alleged to have partaken in a match-fixing arrangement alongside other local players. Initially the player was given a three year suspension plus a fine, which was eventually lifted allowing the player to continue playing football.[4]
References
- ↑ Ocean Mushure, Transfer Market, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 8, 2015
- ↑ Sukoluhle Mthethwa, Dynamos’ Mushure Ocean sinks Bosso, NewsDay, Published: October 28, 2013, Retrieved: July 8, 2013
- ↑ Ocean Mushure wins first silverware in Zambia, Soccer24, Published: April 24, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
- ↑ Fifa urges Mbara and Mushure to pay their fines so their Asiagate bans will be suspended, Zimbabwe Soccer, Published: May 14, 2013, Retrieved: July 8, 2015