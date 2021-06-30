Contacted for comment, Mushure confirmed having dumped his wife for Patricia. Mushure denied neglecting his responsibilities as alleged by his wife Audrey Meda. He said:

Contacted for comment, Mushure confirmed having dumped his wife for Patricia. Mushure denied neglecting his responsibilities as alleged by his wife Audrey Meda. He said:

[[File:Ocean-Mushure-with-Audrey.jpg|thumb|Ocean Mushure with Audrey during happier times]] In 2018 Mushure dumped his wife Audrey Meda at the time for a woman named Patricia who lived in Westlea. A publication reported that Patricia was eight months pregnant with Mushure's child.

In 2018 Mushure dumped his wife Audrey Meda at the time for a woman named Patricia who lived in Westlea. A publication reported that Patricia was eight months pregnant with Mushure's child.



Ocean Mushure is a Zimbabwean footballer. He played for Dynamos Football Club as a left-back.

Background

Ocean Mushure is a Christian and a member of Johane Masowe eChishanu.[1]

Age

Mushure was born on July 1, 1985.[2]

Children

Mushure has two children with Audrey Meda. His firstborn is a daughter named Mufaro and his second child is Ocean Junior who was born in 2018.

He also has a child with Patricia Pande whom he moved in with after he left Audrey.[3]

Divorce

Ocean Mushure with Audrey during happier times

In 2018 Mushure dumped his wife Audrey Meda at the time for a woman named Patricia who lived in Westlea. A publication reported that Patricia was eight months pregnant with Mushure's child.

Contacted for comment, Mushure confirmed having dumped his wife for Patricia. Mushure denied neglecting his responsibilities as alleged by his wife Audrey Meda. He said:

“We broke up with Audrey and I am now staying in Westlea with Patricia."

[4]

Properties

In 2017, Mushure told a publication that he had two residential stands in Harare.[1]

Career

Mushure started his career with former premier league outfit Monomotapa Football Club. Having had a short stint with Monoz, Mushure was eventually signed by Dembare where he proved to be very solid in defence.[5] In his career with Dynamos, he has had some very outstanding performances, some of those include a solitary strike against perennial rivals, Highlanders Football Club.

During his time in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, Mushure won four league titles with two clubs, one with Monomotapa and three straight championships with Dynamos. Mushure also won the Mbada Diamonds Cup with Dynamos in 2012.[1]

In April 2021, Mushure won his first silverware in Zambia after helping his Lusaka Dynamos side win the 2021 ABSA Cup. Dynamos beat the defending champions, Zesco United, 3-1 on penalties after the game had ended goalless at full-time.[6]

National Team

In 2017, Mushure was part of the national team squad that won a historic fifth Cosafa Castle Cup title in South Africa. In 2017, Mushure also captained Zimbabwe as they began their Africa Nations Championships (Chan) campaign with a first leg qualifier in Namibia. [1]





Individual Awards

In 2017 Mushure was voted the second runner-up for the 2017 Soccer Star of the Year award which was won by Rodwell Chinyengetere. Mushure was not pleased with the outcome and was quoted by a publication saying:

"I’m not really happy to be voted the second runner-up. I thought I deserved better because of the contribution I made to the team this season. Compare the work that I did with the quality that was around me, and that of those who have been chosen ahead of me, I think I did better. The panellists should be rational when choosing the best players of the season."

[7]









Clubs Played For

Gallery

Awards

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners medal x4

Controversy

Asigate Scandal

Mushure was alleged to have partaken in a match-fixing arrangement alongside other local players. Initially the player was given a three year suspension plus a fine, which was eventually lifted allowing the player to continue playing football.[8]