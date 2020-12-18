Difference between revisions of "Odyssey Lodge"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The '''Odyssey Lodge''' in Kadoma is on the main Harare-Bulawayo highway. ==Contact Details== '''Address''': 10 Tongogara Road, Kadoma. <br/> Along the Harare-Bulawayo...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 12:34, 18 December 2020
The Odyssey Lodge in Kadoma is on the main Harare-Bulawayo highway.
Contact Details
Address: 10 Tongogara Road, Kadoma.
Along the Harare-Bulawayo highway, adjacent to the Kadoma Golf Course, 1 km from the Kadoma Sports Club, 1km from the CBD
Tel: +263 26821 25769
Cell: +263 778418227
Email: info@oddysseylodge.co.zw
Website: https://www.odysseylodge.co.zw/accommodation/
Offers / Activities
- 20 rooms (Executive, Standard and Budget).
- Shower and bath tub in all rooms.
- Conference room for up to 100 people.
- Outside Garden for Weddings
- Restaurants.
- Bars.
- WiFi in all rooms.