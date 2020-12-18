Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Odyssey Lodge"

Page Discussion
 
Line 14: Line 14:
 
* Conference room for up to 100 people.
 
* Conference room for up to 100 people.
 
* Outside Garden for Weddings
 
* Outside Garden for Weddings
* Restaurants.  
+
* Restaurant.  
* Bars.  
+
* Bar.  
 
* WiFi in all rooms.
 
* WiFi in all rooms.

Latest revision as of 12:41, 18 December 2020

The Odyssey Lodge in Kadoma is on the main Harare-Bulawayo highway.

Contact Details

Address: 10 Tongogara Road, Kadoma.
Along the Harare-Bulawayo highway, adjacent to the Kadoma Golf Course, 1 km from the Kadoma Sports Club, 1km from the CBD
Tel: +263 26821 25769
Cell: +263 778418227
Email: info@oddysseylodge.co.zw
Website: https://www.odysseylodge.co.zw/accommodation/

Offers / Activities

  • 20 rooms (Executive, Standard and Budget).
  • Shower and bath tub in all rooms.
  • Conference room for up to 100 people.
  • Outside Garden for Weddings
  • Restaurant.
  • Bar.
  • WiFi in all rooms.
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Odyssey_Lodge&oldid=95827"