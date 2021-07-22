Difference between revisions of "Odzi"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
==Other information==
==Other information==
|−
It's proximity to Mutare meant it did not develop well as a separate commercial centre.<br/>
|+
It's proximity to Mutare meant it did not develop well as a separate commercial centre. <br/>
|−
Tobacco and mix farming are the areas crops.<br/>
|+
Tobacco and mix farming are the areas crops. <br/>
|−
Petalite, Tantalite and tungsten ores are mined in the area.<br/>
|+
Petalite, Tantalite and tungsten ores are mined in the area. <br/>
|−
Musangano Lodge offers accommodation.<ref>https://www.booking.com/hotel/zw/musangano-lodge.en-gb.html</ref>
|+
Musangano Lodge offers accommodation.<ref>https://www.booking.com/hotel/zw/musangano-lodge.en-gb.html</ref
|+
>
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
<ref name= " Encyclopaedia Rhodesia "> [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref>
<ref name= " Encyclopaedia Rhodesia "> [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref>
Latest revision as of 14:19, 22 July 2021
Odzi is a small centre 32km West of Mutare. And 6km south of the main Harare Mutare highway.
Location
Lat/Long: 18°58′S 32°22′E
Manica Province.
History
Initially a railway siding in 1899.
Other information
It's proximity to Mutare meant it did not develop well as a separate commercial centre.
Tobacco and mix farming are the areas crops.
Petalite, Tantalite and tungsten ores are mined in the area.
Musangano Lodge offers accommodation.[1]
See Odzi Secondary School.
Further Reading
- ↑ https://www.booking.com/hotel/zw/musangano-lodge.en-gb.html
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
- ↑ [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"