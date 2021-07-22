Difference between revisions of "Odzi"

Pindula

Odzi is a small centre 32km West of Mutare. And 6km south of the main Harare Mutare highway.

Location

Lat/Long: 18°58′S 32°22′E
Manica Province.

History

Initially a railway siding in 1899.

Other information

It's proximity to Mutare meant it did not develop well as a separate commercial centre.
Tobacco and mix farming are the areas crops.
Petalite, Tantalite and tungsten ores are mined in the area.
Musangano Lodge offers accommodation.[1]
See Odzi Secondary School.

Further Reading

  1. https://www.booking.com/hotel/zw/musangano-lodge.en-gb.html
  2. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
  3. [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
