Difference between revisions of "Odzi"

Odzi is a small centre 32km West of Mutare. And 6km south of the main Harare Mutare highway.

Location

Lat/Long: 18°58′S 32°22′E
Manica Province.

History

The name of the river is derived from Chimanyika, ku odza, or ku hodza - meaning to cause to rot. Sudden, heavy floods on the river wash out dead bodies, which then rot. [1]

The town was initially a railway siding in 1899.

Other information

It's proximity to Mutare meant it did not develop well as a separate commercial centre.
Tobacco and mix farming are the areas crops.
Petalite, Tantalite and tungsten ores are mined in the area.
Musangano Lodge offers accommodation.[2]
See Odzi Secondary School.

Further Reading

