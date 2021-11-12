Difference between revisions of "Odzi"
Latest revision as of 07:26, 12 November 2021
Odzi is a small centre 32km West of Mutare. And 6km south of the main Harare Mutare highway.
Location
Lat/Long: 18°58′S 32°22′E
Manica Province.
History
The name of the river is derived from Chimanyika, ku odza, or ku hodza - meaning to cause to rot. Sudden, heavy floods on the river wash out dead bodies, which then rot. [1]
The town was initially a railway siding in 1899.
Other information
It's proximity to Mutare meant it did not develop well as a separate commercial centre.
Tobacco and mix farming are the areas crops.
Petalite, Tantalite and tungsten ores are mined in the area.
Musangano Lodge offers accommodation.[2]
See Odzi Secondary School.
