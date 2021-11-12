Difference between revisions of "Odzi"

The town was initially a railway siding in ''' 1899 ''' .

The name of the river is derived from Chimanyika, ''ku odza'', or ''ku hodza'' - meaning to cause to rot. Sudden, heavy floods on the river wash out dead bodies, which then rot. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>

Odzi is a small centre 32km West of Mutare. And 6km south of the main Harare Mutare highway.

Location

Lat/Long: 18°58′S 32°22′E

Manica Province.

History

The name of the river is derived from Chimanyika, ku odza, or ku hodza - meaning to cause to rot. Sudden, heavy floods on the river wash out dead bodies, which then rot. [1]

The town was initially a railway siding in 1899.

Other information

It's proximity to Mutare meant it did not develop well as a separate commercial centre.

Tobacco and mix farming are the areas crops.

Petalite, Tantalite and tungsten ores are mined in the area.

Musangano Lodge offers accommodation.[2]

See Odzi Secondary School.



Further Reading

[3] [4]