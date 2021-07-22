Difference between revisions of "Odzi Secondary School"
Odzi Secondary School
Odzi Secondary School
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 14:17, 22 July 2021
Odzi Secondary School is in Odzi, Mutare District, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Ward 31, Odzi Township, PO Box 44, Odzi.
Telephone: 0204 2330.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.