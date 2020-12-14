Difference between revisions of "Old Drift Lodge"
Old Drift Lodge is a Zimbabwean hotel overlooking the Zambezi National Park, which is 7 kilometers from the Victoria Falls.
Contact Details
Telephone: +263-83-284457, 2842313
Mobile: +263-782 - 745111, 745113
Ask for Sibb or Lodge Reservations
Email1: res6@wildhorizons.co.zw
Email2: lodges@wildhorizons.co.zw Website: Old Drift Lodge
Wildlife
Elephant, buffalo, herds of sable, eland, zebra, giraffe, kudu, waterbuck and impala frequent Old Drift Lodge.[1]
Offers/Activities
- 4 x 4 game drive (Morning & Afternoon Game Drive)
- Morning & Afternoon River Safari
- Guided Walking Safari
- Lunch at the Lookout Café (Including drinks)
- 10 double suites and 4 family suites
Picture Gallery
