Difference between revisions of "Old Drift Lodge"

'''Old Drift Lodge''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] hotel overlooking the [[Zambezi National Park]], which is 7 kilometers from the [[Victoria Falls]].  
'''Old Drift Lodge''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] hotel overlooking the [[Zambezi National Park]], which is 7 kilometers from the [[Victoria Falls]].
  
 
==Contact Details==
 
==Contact Details==
Line 12: Line 86:
  
 
'''Email2:''' lodges@wildhorizons.co.zw
 
'''Email2:''' lodges@wildhorizons.co.zw
 +
 
'''Website:''' [https://www.olddriftlodge.com/ Old Drift Lodge]
 
'''Website:''' [https://www.olddriftlodge.com/ Old Drift Lodge]
  

Old Drift Lodge
Websitewww.olddriftlodge.com

Old Drift Lodge is a Zimbabwean hotel overlooking the Zambezi National Park, which is 7 kilometers from the Victoria Falls.

Contact Details

Telephone: +263-83-284457, 2842313

Mobile: +263-782 - 745111, 745113

Ask for Sibb or Lodge Reservations

Email1: res6@wildhorizons.co.zw

Email2: lodges@wildhorizons.co.zw

Website: Old Drift Lodge

Wildlife

Elephant, buffalo, herds of sable, eland, zebra, giraffe, kudu, waterbuck and impala frequent Old Drift Lodge.[1]

Offers/Activities

  • 4 x 4 game drive (Morning & Afternoon Game Drive)
  • Morning & Afternoon River Safari
  • Guided Walking Safari
  • Lunch at the Lookout Café (Including drinks)
  • 10 double suites and 4 family suites

Picture Gallery

References

  1. Old Drift Lodge, Old Drift Hotel, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 14, 2020
