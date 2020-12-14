Difference between revisions of "Old Drift Lodge"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Old Drift Lodge''' is a Zimbabwean hotel overlooking the Zambezi National Park, which is 7 kilometers from the Victoria Falls. ==Contact Details== '''Telepho...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Old Drift Lodge''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] hotel overlooking the [[Zambezi National Park]], which is 7 kilometers from the [[Victoria Falls]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
'''Old Drift Lodge''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] hotel overlooking the [[Zambezi National Park]], which is 7 kilometers from the [[Victoria Falls]].
==Contact Details==
==Contact Details==
|Line 12:
|Line 86:
'''Email2:''' lodges@wildhorizons.co.zw
'''Email2:''' lodges@wildhorizons.co.zw
|+
'''Website:''' [https://www.olddriftlodge.com/ Old Drift Lodge]
'''Website:''' [https://www.olddriftlodge.com/ Old Drift Lodge]
Latest revision as of 13:46, 14 December 2020
|Old Drift Lodge
|Website
|www
Old Drift Lodge is a Zimbabwean hotel overlooking the Zambezi National Park, which is 7 kilometers from the Victoria Falls.
Contact Details
Telephone: +263-83-284457, 2842313
Mobile: +263-782 - 745111, 745113
Ask for Sibb or Lodge Reservations
Email1: res6@wildhorizons.co.zw
Email2: lodges@wildhorizons.co.zw
Website: Old Drift Lodge
Wildlife
Elephant, buffalo, herds of sable, eland, zebra, giraffe, kudu, waterbuck and impala frequent Old Drift Lodge.[1]
Offers/Activities
- 4 x 4 game drive (Morning & Afternoon Game Drive)
- Morning & Afternoon River Safari
- Guided Walking Safari
- Lunch at the Lookout Café (Including drinks)
- 10 double suites and 4 family suites
Picture Gallery
References
- ↑ Old Drift Lodge, Old Drift Hotel, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 14, 2020