Marimba

History

Old Marimba Park Suburb (Kuma Judah) was a Rhodesian Government initiative which began in 1961 as a 766 acres designated area for the Elite African Millionaires (the Rhodesian dollar was stronger than the Pound Sterling that time), to establish their mansions (182 stands were initially made available) as they were not allowed to buy property in the low density suburbs such as Borrowdale, Highlands and Chisipite. Stand's had to be paid in full cash before allocation was done. Foreign architects and interior designers were brought in to design the houses. At the time the Marimba Housing development project was known over the world and was a marvel. About 200 mansions were built in a year, with full payment in cash. This project was guaranteed by the Rhodesian government, and this gave confidence to the international construction community to get involved. It was very successful, as all the businessmen paid the money required within 6 months. This project was on the separate but equal policy. Prime Minister Abel Muzorewa, and General Josiah Tongogara lived here.

Geography

Old Marimba Park is situated 10 miles South West of the Harare CBD. It is accessible either by a 15 minutes drive on Samora Machel Avenue via the Showgrounds and Rugare/Kambuzuma Road. Or a 30 minutes drive by Samora Machel via the Sports Stadium/Bulawayo Road then taking the Tynwald/Kuwadzana Junction.

To its North it is bordered by a new development called Aspindale Park. To its south it is bordered by Mufakose Township. To its East it is bordered by Budiriro 5 near High Glen. To its West it is bordered by New Marimba Park.

Education

In terms of education, Senator Thembani was able to establish Marimba Park Primary School. This is a government school. In the 90s there were Plans to establish a high school, a college and a shopping mall and an entertainment centre similar to Maponya Mall in Soweto, South Africa. The concept was based on building and developing local communities such as Sam Levy’s village in Borrowdale. But but due to Political reasons these plans were put on hold.