Olinda Chapel is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, social media personality and wife of musician Tytan whom she married in March 2018.

On 24 July 2019, Olinda revealed in a live social media video that she had decided to turn her marriage to Tytan into an open relationship. She said she'd taken the decision after she found out Tytan cheated on her with her best friend in 2018.

In early August 2019, Tytan released a statement saying that his relationship with Olinda had ended. His statement indicated that there had been some problems of domestic abuse as he said he was now getting support from a legal team and domestic abuse services.[2] The two eventually resolved their issues and got back together.

Olinda Chapel was previously married to Zim Hip Hop rapper, Stunner.

Background

She was born Olinda Nyaradzo Chapel on the 14th of August 1983.[3]. In an interview with media personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Olinda revealed that she had her first child in 2001 when she was still 17 .[4] According to the same interview Olinda was previously married for 10 years. She did not reveal the name of her husband but she said that she did not enjoy her first marriage. She came out of that marriage with a lot of anger.[4]

Personal Life

On 3 April 2016 Olinda was traditionally married to controversial ‘bad boy’ Urban Grooves Super Star rapper Desmond Chideme, better known as Stunner. She was revealed as Stunner's fiance on Valentine's Day in 2016 with her revealing that the rapper had paid $16 000 for lobola. [5] Olinda has two children a boy and a girl from the time before she met Stunner. According to Stunner, Olinda had two failed marriages prior to getting married to Stunner. Stunner revealed this when he made his own video hitting back at Olinda after they started having marital problems. Olinda ended up having beef over this situation with another U.K. based socialite and former top model Chantel Mungofa.

Marriage To Tytan

In March 2018, Chapel's then fiancee Tytan paid lobola for her and they eventually wedded.

In early August 2019, Tytan announced that his relationship with Olinda had ended and indicated that there had been some issue of abuse.

Said a statement he released:

"Our relationship had sadly ended due to a catalogue of events that took place in July 2019. I will be able to talk fully about the full details of the reason why our relationship has ended after the completion of police investigations and various legal proceedings. I am receiving support from a strong legal team and domestic abuse services. I would kindly ask that my family, friends and the public bear with me as I go through a very challenging and trying season in my life. Please keep Olinda, myself and Nandi in your prayers." [2]

The two eventually reconciled their issues and got back together.

Business Interests

In the interview with Ruvheneko, Olinda revealed that she runs her own company in the United Kingdom which specialises in the recruitment of professionals for the health sector. She said she is the sole director of Gain Health Care, a company which specialises in recruiting staff for different health and social care sectors. She also revealed that she is involved in medical supplies. [6]

On the 25th of February 2017, using her Facebook page, Olinda revealed that she was now a Company director and major shareholder for Nikoz Recruitment Ltd which specialises in the Education sector. She said that she was happy to join a well established team. She revealed that one of her first moves would be to recruit teachers from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and any other part of the world on a tier 2 work permit and move across the borders. She said that the emphasis was on Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry teachers.[7]

Controversies

Marital Problems with Stunner

In an emotional video, Olinda dumped Stunner saying that he was using her money to cheat on her being a Sugar Daddy with teenage girls. She also mentioned that: ̽She stood by him, even when the whole world said that stunner was an “ass” Stunner’s life was going downhill and she lifted him up with hard-earned work and sweat Olinda paid for the house that they stay in, yet stunner brings girlfriends in the same house. Stunner never had a headboard Olinda paid for the car that Stunner crashed with last year. All the other cars that Stunner drives are bought for her. She paid for Stunner’s Album launch. She paid for all the drinks at Pabloz night club. She almost died during cosmetic surgery trying to make stunner happy Stunner called her fat and overweight. Stunner is only on top of the world because of her.





However, a day after the video meltdown Olinda and Stunner had reconciled. Stunner posted pictures on social media showing the two in each other's arms. He even joked about the whole incident and Olinda seemed embarrassed about her earlier antics.

Tytan Claims Olinda on HIV Medication

Speaking on social media exclusively on the Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya Show about the domestic abuse he suffered from his estranged wife, Tytan sensationally disclosed that Olinda was on HIV medication. Olinda’s rebuttal was that Tytan already knew her status and that she was going to sue him for breach of privacy and confidentiality.

Awards

In 2018, Chapel won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK Female Personality of the year award.

In 2019, United Kingdom-based socialite and businesswoman Olinda Chapel was honoured for her charity work. For uplifting other women through her Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF), from a British organisation, called the Woman of Wisdom (WOW).

