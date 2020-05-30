Difference between revisions of "Olinda Chapel"

Tytan recently spoke out on social media exclusively on the Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya Show about the domestic abuse he suffered from his estranged wife Olinda.He also sensationally disclosed that Olinda is on HIV medication.

Olinda Chapel Sweet 21

Olinda Chapel is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, social media personality and former wife of Zim Hip Hop rapper, Stunner as well as the musician Tytan. In March 2018 she was married to Tytan.

On 24 July 2019, Olinda revealed in a live social media video that she had decided to turn her marriage to Tytan into an open relationship. She said she'd taken the decision after she found out Tytan cheated on her with her best friend in 2018.[1] Olinda had married Tytan in March 2018 follower an event-filled breakup with Stunner.

Background

She was born Olinda Nyaradzo Chapel on the 14th of August 1983.[3]. In an interview with media personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Olinda revealed that she had her first child in 2001 when she was still 17 .[4] According to the same interview Olinda was previously married for 10 years. She did not reveal the name of her husband but she said that she did not enjoy her first marriage. She came out of that marriage with a lot of anger.[4]

Olinda Chapel

Personal Life

On 3 April 2016 Olinda was traditionally married to controversial rapper Desmond Chideme, better known as Stunner. She was revealed as Stunner's fiance on Valentine's Day in 2016 with her revealing that the rapper had paid $16 000 for lobola. [5] Olinda has two children a boy and a girl from the time before she met Stunner. According to Stunner, Olinda had two failed marriages prior to getting married to Stunner. Stunner revealed this when he made his own video hitting back at Olinda after they started having marital problems. Olinda ended up having beef over this situation with another U.K. based socialite and former top model Chantel Mungofa.

In March 2018, Her fiancee Tytan paid lobola for her and they eventually wedded.

Said a statement he released:

Business Interests

In the interview with Ruvheneko, Olinda revealed that she runs her own company in the United Kingdom which specialises in the recruitment of professionals for the health sector. She said she is the sole director of Gain Health Care, a company which specialises in recruiting staff for different health and social care sectors. She also revealed that she is involved in medical supplies. [6]

On the 25th of February 2017, using her Facebook page, Olinda revealed that she was now a Company director and major shareholder for Nikoz Recruitment Ltd which specialises in the Education sector. She said that she was happy to join a well established team. She revealed that one of her first moves would be to recruit teachers from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and any other part of the world on a tier 2 work permit and move across the borders. She said that the emphasis was on Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry teachers.[7]

Controversies

Marital Problems with Stunner (Zvaitika) Ain’t Loving You Right

In an emotional video, Olinda dumped Stunner saying that he was using her money to cheat on her being a Sugar Daddy with teenage girls. She also mentioned that: ̽She stood by him, even when the whole world said that stunner was an “ass” Stunner’s life was going downhill and she lifted him up with hard-earned work and sweat Olinda paid for the house that they stay in, yet stunner brings girlfriends in the same house. Stunner never had a headboard Olinda paid for the car that Stunner crashed with last year. All the other cars that Stunner drives are bought for her. She paid for Stunner’s Album launch. She paid for all the drinks at Pabloz night club. She almost died during cosmetic surgery trying to make stunner happy Stunner called her fat and overweight. Stunner is only on top of the world because of her.





However, a day after the video meltdown Olinda and Stunner had reconciled. Stunner posted pictures on social media showing the two in each other's arms. He even joked about the whole incident and Olinda seemed embarrassed about her earlier antics.

Marital Problems with Tytan (Kusabatwa bho, Nunu ekse )

Olinda Chapel and Tytan Skhokho have split.Singer Tytan, announced the separation in a statement, strongly hinting at domestic abuse.“Our relationship has sadly ended due to a catalogue of events that took place in July 2019. I will be able to talk fully… after the completion of police investigations and various legal proceedings,” Tytan said in the statement released on Tuesday. They married in the United Kingdom in March last year. But last month, social media star Olinda claimed that 29-year-old Tytan had cheated on her with her best friend only identified as Fungai.Thirty-five-year-old Olinda, who had an acrimonious split from her last boyfriend, the musician Stunner, declared that she and Tytan were now in an open relationship after his alleged infidelity.“From today, Tytan and Olinda are in an open relationship. He’s allowed to go out and chase skirts wherever. I’m giving him a hall pass and don’t want you people to be surprised if you happen to bump into him with other women – he has a pass,” said Olinda.She said she was saving herself the stress of looking for a new partner, adding: “I can’t be jumping around from relationship to relationship.”In October 2019 it has been reported in mainstream media that Olinda on her social media platform had briefly put a photo of herself and her estranged husband Tytan, with a caption saying that she misses him. Olinda has recently called Stunner an angel and Tytan a devil who was out to use her for U.K.

Said a statement he released:

Tytan Claims Olinda on HIV Medication (Chawana Mumwe)

Tytan recently spoke out on social media exclusively on the Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya Show about the domestic abuse he suffered from his estranged wife Olinda.He also sensationally disclosed that Olinda was on HIV medication. Olinda’s rebuttal was that Tytan already knew her status and that she is going to sue Tytan for breach of privacy and confidentiality.

Background

Tytan was born Nyabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo in a family of two on 6 February 1990 in Harare. He spent most of his childhood with his sister Gugulethu Runyowa who is now married. His father Cornelius Njabulo Nkomo passed away in August 2009 and his mother was a high school teacher and a Food Technologist. [8] In March 2018, Tytan paid lobola for Olinda Chapel, Tytan Marries Olinda

Education

Tytan attended SOS Herman Gmeiner Primary School. For his high school education, Tytan attended Marist Brothers Secondary School, Nyanga High School then St Francis Xavier's Kutama College.[9]

Marriage to Olinda and Eventual Separation

In March 2018, Tytan paid lobola for Olinda Chapel. Soon after the payment of lobola, social media was awash with news that Chapel had given money to pay for her own lobola. In an interview Tytan said;

Those who know me will always tell you that I am a hard worker doing a lot of things in life. By the way, I am a creative designer and brand manager doing consultancy work both at home and the UK. I have been holding a number of gigs in the UK realising at least 1000 pounds per week and I was saving money for the ceremony because I knew the day (to pay lobola) was coming. I don’t care what people will say because munhu ndewangu, ende hazvichinji. I can’t do (reveal lobola money) that for the good of my family. As a family, we deserve our privacy, I can’t tell you the figure because it’s too personal.

Tytan was also criticised that he took Stunners wife to which he responded,“I Did Not Snatch Olinda From Stunner”: Tytan

We are not friends and I have never been friends with Stunner. We have never shared a drink together; he doesn’t know where I stay and I don’t know where he lives. I didn’t know where they stayed with Olinda when they were married. I don’t know his family, he also doesn't know mine. Stunner tried to make it seem like we are friends so that I become a bad friend who snatched a colleague’s wife, but that’s not me. I had never talked to Olinda when she was married to Stunner, but I only met her after they broke up. People should not take everything they hear as true, especially what Stunner says. People should understand that they were used by Stunner into believing that we were friends.

In late July 2019, Olinda revealed in a live video on social media that Tyyta had cheated on her with her best friend (identified as Fungai) and that because of it she had decided to turn her marriage into an open relationship. She said she didn't want to separate with him as she didn't want to look for another partner.[1]

In early August 2019, Tytan released a statement saying he and Olinda had separated and that he was getting help from a legal team and domestic abuse services.

Management Career

Tytan managed a restaurant at Borrowdale Brook Country Golf club in Harare before working for ZB Bank where he started off as a messenger and went on to be IT technician. In 2013 while he was still at ZB Bank he started working with award-winning musician Cynthia Mare after she returned from the United Kingdom. He left ZB Bank in February 2014 so that he could work full time as Mare's Manager under his newly built Skhokho Management label. He managed to launch Mare's second studio album in 2013 entitled “Songs My Mother Loved”. Under Skhokho Management label he also engaged the services of Donald Kanyuchi and Abra Skimbo.

Music Career

Tytan established himself as a musician in 2014. There were many musicians in Tytan's neighbourhood in Waterfalls. He used to spend time in the Parktown side and that’s where Roki and members of Mafriq used to stay. Shona rapper Mugo and GT approached Tytan and asked him to record some songs which he removed from his SoundCloud page because he felt they did not represent his current brand as an artist.[10] On 14 February 2017 he released the single "Bho" which was accompanied by a video featuring Ex-Q, Stunner and producer Begottensun.

Becoming A Father

In April 2019 Tytan announced through his Instagram Page that his wife Olinda had given birth to a baby girl and they had named her Nandi Tadiwa Nkomo.

Tytan Claims Olinda on HIV Medication

Recently Tytan spoke on social media about his relationship with Olinda, and that he would rather live under a London Bridge than go back to Olinda.

Awards

In 2018, Chapel won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK Female Personality of the year award.

In 2019, United Kingdom-based socialite and businesswoman Olinda Chapel was honoured for her charity work. For uplifting other women through her Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF), from a British organisation, called the Woman of Wisdom (WOW).

Gallery

Videos