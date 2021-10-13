Difference between revisions of "Oliver Chidawu"

In March 2019, Chidsawu was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Harare Metropolitan Province, filling a position left vacant when Mnangagwa named his Cabinet in September 2018.

'''Oliver Chidawu''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, Chartered Engineer, Chairman of African Banking Corporation [[Zimbabwe]], Non-executive chairman of Manders Group and founder of Kuchi Group of Companies. Oliver is also a major shareholder in Bitumen Construction. He was also founding shareholder and director of Heritage Investment Bank that merged with First Merchant Bank in 1997.<ref name="Zim Today"> [http://zimbabwe-today.com/todays-millionaire-oliver-chidawu-entrepreneur/ Today's Millionaire - Oliver Chidawu Entrepreneur - Zimbabwe Today],'' Zimbabwe Today, published: 07 Oct 2014, retrieved: 26 Aug 2018''</ref>.

Oliver Chidawu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, Chartered Engineer, Chairman of African Banking Corporation Zimbabwe, Non-executive chairman of Manders Group and founder of Kuchi Group of Companies. Oliver is also a major shareholder in Bitumen Construction. He was also founding shareholder and director of Heritage Investment Bank that merged with First Merchant Bank in 1997.[1].

Career

In March 2019, Chidsawu was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Harare Metropolitan Province, filling a position left vacant when Mnangagwa named his Cabinet in September 2018.

Oliver M. Chidawu is also on the board of Bindura Nickel Corp. Ltd. In his past career, he was Director at Star Africa Corp., Chairman at Pelhams Ltd., Chairman at Zimplow Ltd. and Group Chairman at ABC Holdings Ltd.

Chidawu was also Mayor of Harare at age 29 becoming the youngest mayor in the History of Harare in 1984.