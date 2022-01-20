Difference between revisions of "Oliver Chidawu"

'''Chidawu''' was [[Mayor of Harare]] at age 29 becoming the youngest mayor in the History of Harare in '''1984'''.

'''Oliver Chidawu''' was involved in a litigation case , OLIVER CHIDAU & OTHERS V JAYESH SHAH & OTHERS HH137/15 , with [[Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners]] , which is deemed 'significant'.

Oliver Chidawu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, Chartered Engineer, Chairman of African Banking Corporation Zimbabwe, Non-executive chairman of Manders Group and founder of Kuchi Group of Companies. Oliver is also a major shareholder in Bitumen Construction. He was also founding shareholder and director of Heritage Investment Bank that merged with First Merchant Bank in 1997.[1].

Service / Career

In March 2019, Chidawu was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Harare Metropolitan Province, filling a position left vacant when Mnangagwa named his Cabinet in September 2018. See File:EDP Metropolitan Report 2021.pdf

Oliver M. Chidawu is on the board of Bindura Nickel Corp. Ltd. He has also been Director at Star Africa Corp., Chairman at Pelhams Ltd., Chairman at Zimplow Ltd. and Group Chairman at ABC Holdings Ltd.

Events

Chidawu was Mayor of Harare at age 29 becoming the youngest mayor in the History of Harare in 1984.