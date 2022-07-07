Difference between revisions of "Oliver Chidawu"

In '''March 2019''', '''Chidawu''' was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Harare Metropolitan Province, filling a position left vacant when Mnangagwa named his Cabinet in '''September 2018'''.

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Kambuzuma]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

Oliver Chidawu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, Chartered Engineer, Chairman of African Banking Corporation Zimbabwe, Non-executive chairman of Manders Group and founder of Kuchi Group of Companies. Oliver is also a major shareholder in Bitumen Construction. He was also founding shareholder and director of Heritage Investment Bank that merged with First Merchant Bank in 1997.[1].

Service / Career

Oliver Chidawu of Zanu PF with 8 740 votes,

of Zanu PF with 8 740 votes, Xebio Bosha of ZUM with 5 423 votes,

Frederick Mahere of UANC with 247 votes,

Nicholas Hatidani, Independent, with 241 votes,

Farai Masango, Independent, with 77 votes.

Turnout - 14 728 votes or 43.67 %

See File:EDP Metropolitan Report 2021.pdf

Oliver M. Chidawu is on the board of Bindura Nickel Corp. Ltd. He has also been Director at Star Africa Corp., Chairman at Pelhams Ltd., Chairman at Zimplow Ltd. and Group Chairman at ABC Holdings Ltd.

Events

Oliver Chidawu was involved in a litigation case, OLIVER CHIDAU & OTHERS V JAYESH SHAH & OTHERS HH137/15, with Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, which is deemed 'significant'.

Chidawu was Mayor of Harare at age 29 becoming the youngest mayor in the History of Harare in 1984.