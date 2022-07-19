Pindula

'''Oliver Chidawu''' was a politician and entrepreneur.
==Personal Details==
'''Born:''' '''1955''' (Mayor of Harare at 29 years in 1984) <br/>
'''Death:''' '''17 July 2022'''. It was not clear how he died but reports suggest he died at his home, according to his wife. <ref name="Minister Of State For Harare Province Oliver Chidawu Has Died"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/07/19/minister-of-state-for-harare-province-oliver-chidawu-has-died/ Minister Of State For Harare Province Oliver Chidawu Has Died], Pindula, Published: 19 July 2022, Retrieved: 19 July 2022''</ref>
<br/>
No further information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
==School / Education==
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
  
 
==Service / Career==
'''Chidawu''' was [[Mayor of Harare]] at age 29 becoming the youngest mayor in the History of Harare in '''1984'''.
* '''Oliver Chidawu''' of Zanu PF with 8 740 votes,
 
* '''Oliver Chidawu''' of Zanu PF with 8 740 votes,
Oliver M. Chidawu was on the board of [[Bindura Nickel Corp]]. Ltd. He has also been Director at [[Star Africa]] Corp., Chairman at [[Pelhams]] Ltd., Chairman at [[Zimplow]] Ltd. and Group Chairman at [[ABC Holdings]] Ltd.
'''Oliver M. Chidawu''' was on the board of [[Bindura Nickel Corp]]. Ltd. He has also been Director at [[Star Africa]] Corp., Chairman at [[Pelhams]] Ltd., Chairman at [[Zimplow]] Ltd. and Group Chairman at [[ABC Holdings]] Ltd.
He was Chairman of African Banking Corporation [[Zimbabwe]], Non-executive chairman of Manders Group and founder of Kuchi Group of Companies. '''Oliver''' was also a major shareholder in [[Bitumen Construction]]. He was also a founding shareholder and director of [[Heritage Investment Bank]] which merged with [[First Merchant Bank]] in '''1997'''. <ref name="Zim Today"> [http://zimbabwe-today.com/todays-millionaire-oliver-chidawu-entrepreneur/ Today's Millionaire - Oliver Chidawu Entrepreneur - Zimbabwe Today],'' Zimbabwe Today, published: 07 Oct 2014, retrieved: 26 Aug 2018''</ref>.
  
 
'''Oliver Chidawu''' was involved in a litigation case, OLIVER CHIDAU & OTHERS V JAYESH SHAH & OTHERS HH137/15, with [[Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners]], which is deemed 'significant'.   
 
'''Oliver Chidawu''' was involved in a litigation case, OLIVER CHIDAU & OTHERS V JAYESH SHAH & OTHERS HH137/15, with [[Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners]], which is deemed 'significant'.   
  
<references/>
Oliver Chidawu was a politician and entrepreneur.

Personal Details

Born: 1955 (Mayor of Harare at 29 years in 1984)
Death: 17 July 2022. It was not clear how he died but reports suggest he died at his home, according to his wife. [1]

No further information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Chidawu was Mayor of Harare at age 29 becoming the youngest mayor in the History of Harare in 1984.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kambuzuma returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 14 728 votes or 43.67 %

In March 2019, Chidawu was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Harare Metropolitan Province, filling a position left vacant when Mnangagwa named his Cabinet in September 2018. See File:EDP Metropolitan Report 2021.pdf

Oliver M. Chidawu was on the board of Bindura Nickel Corp. Ltd. He has also been Director at Star Africa Corp., Chairman at Pelhams Ltd., Chairman at Zimplow Ltd. and Group Chairman at ABC Holdings Ltd.

He was Chairman of African Banking Corporation Zimbabwe, Non-executive chairman of Manders Group and founder of Kuchi Group of Companies. Oliver was also a major shareholder in Bitumen Construction. He was also a founding shareholder and director of Heritage Investment Bank which merged with First Merchant Bank in 1997. [2].

Events

Oliver Chidawu was involved in a litigation case, OLIVER CHIDAU & OTHERS V JAYESH SHAH & OTHERS HH137/15, with Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, which is deemed 'significant'.


References

  1. Minister Of State For Harare Province Oliver Chidawu Has Died, Pindula, Published: 19 July 2022, Retrieved: 19 July 2022
  2. Today's Millionaire - Oliver Chidawu Entrepreneur - Zimbabwe Today, Zimbabwe Today, published: 07 Oct 2014, retrieved: 26 Aug 2018
