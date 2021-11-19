Difference between revisions of "Oliver Chitsungwa"
In July 2018, Oliver Chitsungwa was elected to Ward 31 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1891 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 31 Pfura RDC with 1891 votes, beating Chemai Goseni of MDC Alliance with 263 votes and Francis Karutsva of PRC with 58 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
