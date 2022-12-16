''' Mandipaka ''' started campaigning for the [[ Buhera ]] seat while he was still serving as a policeman, a move interpreted by many as a breach of his contract and unprofessional conduct as he acted in defiance of the [[Police Act]]. The Police act states that a police officer who intends to contest an election shall resign from office, before embarking on a campaign or the date of the election. In '''Mandipaka'''s ' scenario, he should have been dismissed from office before campaigning for a political post. This was reported to be a breach on the law of integrity.

'''Mandipaka''' started off his career in the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]]. He was chief superintendent in the police force ,before entering politics in '''2013'''. '''Mandipaka''' was promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner .

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Mandipaka started campaigning for the Buhera seat while he was still serving as a policeman ,a move interpreted by many as a breach of his contract and unprofessional conduct as he acted in defiance of the [[Police Act]] . .The Police act states that a police officer who intends to contest an election shall resign from office ,before embarking on a campaign or the date of the election.In Mandipakas ' scenario, he should have been dismissed from office before campaigning for a political post .This was reported to be a breach on the law of integrity.

No information was found on his age , place of birth, or family .

Mandipaka started off his career in the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] .He was chief superintendent in the police force , before entering politics in 2013 .Mandipaka was promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner .

''' Oliver Mandipaka''' is a Zimbabwan politician and is a member of the [[Zanu PF]] party. He was elected into parliament in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Buhera ]] West Constituency. While entering active politics he was an assistant commissioner in the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]]. He served in the police force as a chief superintendent.

''' Oliver Mandipaka''' is a Zimbabwan politician and is a member of the [[Zanu - PF]] party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Buhera West Constituency ]] . Prior to his entering active politics he was an assistant commissioner in the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] .He served in the police force as a chief superintendent .

Oliver Mandipaka is a Zimbabwan politician and is a member of the Zanu PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Buhera West Constituency. While entering active politics he was an assistant commissioner in the Zimbabwe Republic Police. He served in the police force as a chief superintendent.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Police

Mandipaka started off his career in the Zimbabwe Republic Police. He was chief superintendent in the police force ,before entering politics in 2013. Mandipaka was promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner .

Political

Mandipaka started campaigning for the Buhera seat while he was still serving as a policeman, a move interpreted by many as a breach of his contract and unprofessional conduct as he acted in defiance of the Police Act. The Police act states that a police officer who intends to contest an election shall resign from office, before embarking on a campaign or the date of the election. In Mandipakas' scenario, he should have been dismissed from office before campaigning for a political post. This was reported to be a breach on the law of integrity.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Buhera West returned to Parliament:

Oliver Mandipaka of Zanu PF with 10 351 votes or 57.11 percent,

of Zanu PF with 10 351 votes or 57.11 percent, Jaison Matewu of MDC–T with 7 172 votes or 39.57 percent,

Moses Mutyasira of MDC–N with 601 votes or 3.32 percent,

Total 18 124 votes

Events

Further Reading