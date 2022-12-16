Difference between revisions of "Oliver Mandipaka"
Latest revision as of 07:39, 16 December 2022
|Oliver Mandipaka
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Parliament and Spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police
|Political party
|Zanu PF
Oliver Mandipaka is a Zimbabwan politician and is a member of the Zanu PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Buhera West Constituency. While entering active politics he was an assistant commissioner in the Zimbabwe Republic Police. He served in the police force as a chief superintendent.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Police
Mandipaka started off his career in the Zimbabwe Republic Police. He was chief superintendent in the police force ,before entering politics in 2013. Mandipaka was promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner .
Political
Mandipaka started campaigning for the Buhera seat while he was still serving as a policeman, a move interpreted by many as a breach of his contract and unprofessional conduct as he acted in defiance of the Police Act. The Police act states that a police officer who intends to contest an election shall resign from office, before embarking on a campaign or the date of the election. In Mandipakas' scenario, he should have been dismissed from office before campaigning for a political post. This was reported to be a breach on the law of integrity.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Buhera West returned to Parliament:
- Oliver Mandipaka of Zanu PF with 10 351 votes or 57.11 percent,
- Jaison Matewu of MDC–T with 7 172 votes or 39.57 percent,
- Moses Mutyasira of MDC–N with 601 votes or 3.32 percent,
Total 18 124 votes