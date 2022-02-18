Difference between revisions of "Oliver Mukombwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Oliver Mukombwe''' was elected to Ward 6 Bindura Municipality, for MDC Alliance with 494 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:25, 18 February 2022
In July 2018, Oliver Mukombwe was elected to Ward 6 Bindura Municipality, for MDC Alliance with 494 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Bindura Municipality with 494 votes, beating Stanley Munemo of Zanu PF with 301 votes, Ishmael Jack, independent, with 273 votes, and Farai Meki of PRC with 169 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022