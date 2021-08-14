Olivia Charamba studied for a Diploma in Theology for three years at Living Waters Seminary where she graduated in 2003.<ref name="A">[https://www.afminzimbabwe.com/pastorcharamba Pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba], ''AFM in Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 14, 2021</ref>

Olivia Charamba (nee Maseko) was born on August 14 in 1973. She started singing in the [[Salvation Army Church|Salvation Army]] choir in the 80's.<ref>NewsdzeZimbabwe, [http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2013/01/im-now-pastor-mai-charamba.html I'm Now A Pastor- Mai Charamba], ''NewsdzeZimbabwe'', Published: January 14, 2013, Retrieved: March 9, 2014</ref> In 1995 she moved to join the Apostolic Faith Mission and that is where she met her husband and started her professional career. As a backing vocalist, she performed on her husband, [[Charles Charamba]]'s debut album Tinashe Akatendeka in 1997.

Olivia Charamba (nee Maseko) was born on was born on August 14 in 1973. She started singing in the [[Salvation Army Church|Salvation Army]] choir in the 80's.<ref>NewsdzeZimbabwe, [http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2013/01/im-now-pastor-mai-charamba.html I'm Now A Pastor- Mai Charamba], ''NewsdzeZimbabwe'', Published: January 14, 2013, Retrieved: March 9, 2014</ref> In 1995 she moved to join the Apostolic Faith Mission and that is where she met her husband and started her professional career. As a backing vocalist, she performed on her husband, [[Charles Charamba]]'s debut album Tinashe Akatendeka in 1997.

Olivia Charamba, popularly known as Mai Charamba, is a multi award winning female Zimbabwean Gospel Artist. She started her musical career as a backing vocalist for her husband Pastor Charles Charamba. She rose to prominence as a solo artist with her 2000 debut album, Amen, with songs composed by Pastor Charamba and featuring friends Tariro (Matongorewa) Muringa and Spiwe (Murerwa) Chimuti as backing vocalists.

Background

Olivia Charamba (nee Maseko) was born on August 14 in 1973. She started singing in the Salvation Army choir in the 80's.[1] In 1995 she moved to join the Apostolic Faith Mission and that is where she met her husband and started her professional career. As a backing vocalist, she performed on her husband, Charles Charamba's debut album Tinashe Akatendeka in 1997.

Education

Olivia Charamba studied for a Diploma in Theology for three years at Living Waters Seminary where she graduated in 2003.[2]

Discography

1. 2000 Amen

2. Daily Bread

3. 2009 The Gospel

4. Voice of Miriam

Tours

1. The 2013 UK Gospel Music Gala

Awards

1. Best Female Musician

2. Best Gospel musician

3. Best Gospel album

4. Most Outstanding Female Musician.











