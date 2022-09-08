In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Dzivarasekwa]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

Omega Hungwe is a politician and a member of Zanu PF. Hungwe was also the party's Deputy National Commissar and Member of Parliament for Dzivarasekwa. In January 2018 she accused Jonathan Moyo a former Zanu PF member of using Juju to rise within the rank and profile of ZANU-PF. [1].

Personal Details

School / Education

Service/Career

Events

Censured on allegations of colluding with Emmerson Mnangagwa

In November 2017 Hungwe was among the many Zanu PF members censured on allegations of working with Emmerson Mnangagwa who had been fired from the Party and Government by the then President Robert Mugabe. She was was also put on the list by Harare province, of those earmarked for dismissal from the Party. [2]

C.B.Z Loan Default

Hungwe was taken to the High Court in 2016 after she reportedly failed to settle a $169 000 CBZ Bank loan. [3]

Zimbabwe National Water Authority Debt

She was dragged to the High Court in 2015 by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) after she failed to settle an $18 000 water bill. [4].

