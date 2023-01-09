Difference between revisions of "Omega Hungwe"
===Zimbabwe National Water Authority Debt===
She was dragged to the High Court in '''2015''' by the [[Zimbabwe National Water Authority]] (Zinwa) after she failed to settle an $18 000 water bill. <ref name="Nehanda Radio1"> [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/11/14/zanu-pf-mp-sued-over-18-000-water-bill/], ''Zanu PF MP sued over $18 000 water bill , Published: 14 November 204 , Retrieved: 24 January 2018''</ref>.
==Further Reading==
|Omega Hungwe
Omega S Hungwe facebookpage Image credit [5]
|Born
|Omega
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|MP
Omega Hungwe is a politician and a member of Zanu PF. Hungwe was also the party's Deputy National Commissar and Member of Parliament for Dzivarasekwa. In January 2018 she accused Jonathan Moyo a former Zanu PF member of using Juju to rise within the rank and profile of ZANU-PF. [1].
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:
- Edwin Mushoriwa of MDC with 18 516 votes,
- Omega Hungwe of Zanu PF with 6 083 votes,
- Wailes Chapariza Nyaguhwa, Independent, with 584 votes,
- Paddington Japajapa, Independent, with 173 votes,
- Edson Wadyehwata, Independent, with 122 votes,
- Nyasha Chikoore of UP with 120 votes.
Events
Censured on allegations of colluding with Emmerson Mnangagwa
In November 2017 Hungwe was among the many Zanu PF members censured on allegations of working with Emmerson Mnangagwa who had been fired from the Party and Government by the then President Robert Mugabe. She was was also put on the list by Harare province, of those earmarked for dismissal from the Party. [2]
C.B.Z Loan Default
Hungwe was taken to the High Court in 2016 after she reportedly failed to settle a $169 000 CBZ Bank loan. [3]
Zimbabwe National Water Authority Debt
She was dragged to the High Court in 2015 by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) after she failed to settle an $18 000 water bill. [4].
=Politburo Appointment
At the end of December 2022, Omega Sipani Hungwe was appointed to the Zanu PF Politburo. Hungwe was censured in November 2017 on allegations of working with Emmerson Mnangagwa.
<ref> tag; invalid names, e.g. too many
Further Reading
