She began her modeling career in 2019, where she won Miss NUST. With many thinking it was beginner’s luck, she proved them wrong by winning more crowns in 2020. Nkomo was professionally groomed by Pardon Khaya at ''Truth Models Academy'', where she has been blossoming and making waves, after starting off under the tutelage of Tapiwa Ngwenya.

Onesimo has had a great start to her modeling career. She was crowned Miss NUST and also won the Face of Truth crown. She also became the Second Princess at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe contest held in November 2020 and was also adjudged Miss Personality.

She is a former Mzilikazi Primary and St Columbus High School student. She also went to Wanezi High and Methodist Vocational Training School. She is studying towards a Business Management degree at the [[National University of Science and Technology]] (NUST).

Education

She is a former Mzilikazi Primary and St Columbus High School student. She also went to Wanezi High and Methodist Vocational Training School. She is studying towards a Business Management degree at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Modelling Career

Onesimo has had a great start to her modeling career. She was crowned Miss NUST and also won the Face of Truth crown. She also became the Second Princess at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe contest held in November 2020 and was also adjudged Miss Personality.

She began her modeling career in 2019, where she won Miss NUST. With many thinking it was beginner’s luck, she proved them wrong by winning more crowns in 2020. Nkomo was professionally groomed by Pardon Khaya at Truth Models Academy, where she has been blossoming and making waves, after starting off under the tutelage of Tapiwa Ngwenya.

Nkomo said she will use 20 percent of her price money to start a “girl’s business startup initiative” and a modeling club at NUST.

“I am happy I have had the chance to work with big brands as an ambassador. I want to help other aspiring models and to be a role model to the girl child,” she said.[1]

Awards

2020 Second Princess at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe

2020 Miss Personality at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe

Crowned Miss NUST in 2019

2019 Face of Truth crown

