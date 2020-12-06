Difference between revisions of "Onesimo Nkomo"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Onesimo Nkomo <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
|
m
|Line 30:
|Line 30:
| other_names =
| other_names =
| citizenship =
| citizenship =
|−
| education = [[National University of Science and Technology]] (NUST)
|+
| education
|−
|+
= [[National University of Science and Technology]] (NUST)
| occupation = Model
| occupation = Model
| years_active = 2019 to Date
| years_active = 2019 to Date
|Line 38:
|Line 38:
| organization =
| organization =
| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
|−
| known_for = Being the Second Princess and Miss Personality in the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe
|+
| known_for = Being the Second Princess and Miss Personality in the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe
| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| style =
| style =
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Onesimo Nkomo''' is a Zimbabwean beauty queen based in [[Bulawayo]]. She scooped two awards at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe in
|+
'''Onesimo Nkomo''' is a Zimbabwean beauty queen based in [[Bulawayo]]. She scooped two awards at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe in 2020.
==Education==
==Education==
|−
She is studying towards a Business Management degree at the [[National University of Science and Technology]] (NUST).
|+
She is studying towards a Business Management degree at the [[National University of Science and Technology]] (NUST).
==Modelling Career==
==Modelling Career==
|−
Onesimo has had a great start to her modeling career. She was crowned Miss NUST and also won the Face of Truth crown. She also became the Second Princess at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe contest held in
|+
Onesimo has had a great start to her modeling career. She was crowned Miss NUST and also won the Face of Truth crown. She also became the Second Princess at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe contest held in 2020 and was also adjudged Miss Personality.
She began her modeling career in 2019, where she won Miss NUST. With many thinking it was beginner’s luck, she proved them wrong by winning more crowns in 2020. Nkomo was professionally groomed by Pardon Khaya at ''Truth Models Academy'', where she has been blossoming and making waves, after starting off under the tutelage of Tapiwa Ngwenya.
She began her modeling career in 2019, where she won Miss NUST. With many thinking it was beginner’s luck, she proved them wrong by winning more crowns in 2020. Nkomo was professionally groomed by Pardon Khaya at ''Truth Models Academy'', where she has been blossoming and making waves, after starting off under the tutelage of Tapiwa Ngwenya.
|Line 100:
|Line 100:
*Crowned Miss NUST in 2019
*Crowned Miss NUST in 2019
*2019 Face of Truth crown
*2019 Face of Truth crown
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Line 106:
|Line 111:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Models]]
[[Category:Models]]
Latest revision as of 07:16, 6 December 2020
|Onesimo Nkomo
|Born
|Onesimo Nkomo
Bulawayo
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Mzilikazi Primary and St Columbus High School
|Alma mater
|National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
|Occupation
|Model
|Years active
|2019 to Date
|Known for
|Being the Second Princess and Miss Personality in the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe in November 2020
Onesimo Nkomo is a Zimbabwean beauty queen based in Bulawayo. She scooped two awards at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe in November 2020.
Education
She is a former Mzilikazi Primary and St Columbus High School student. She also went to Wanezi High and Methodist Vocational Training School. She is studying towards a Business Management degree at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).
Modelling Career
Onesimo has had a great start to her modeling career. She was crowned Miss NUST and also won the Face of Truth crown. She also became the Second Princess at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe contest held in November 2020 and was also adjudged Miss Personality.
She began her modeling career in 2019, where she won Miss NUST. With many thinking it was beginner’s luck, she proved them wrong by winning more crowns in 2020. Nkomo was professionally groomed by Pardon Khaya at Truth Models Academy, where she has been blossoming and making waves, after starting off under the tutelage of Tapiwa Ngwenya.
Nkomo said she will use 20 percent of her price money to start a “girl’s business startup initiative” and a modeling club at NUST.
“I am happy I have had the chance to work with big brands as an ambassador. I want to help other aspiring models and to be a role model to the girl child,” she said.[1]
Awards
- 2020 Second Princess at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe
- 2020 Miss Personality at the Miss World Tourism Zimbabwe
- Crowned Miss NUST in 2019
- 2019 Face of Truth crown
Picture Gallery