Difference between revisions of "Onessious Mabuya"

In April 2019, Onessious Mabuya was appointed Director with Grant Thornton, to lead the Bulawayo Office.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA)
Registered Public Auditor and Accountant (RPA)
Insolvency Practitioner (IP)
Estate Administrator
Associate member, Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)
Registered with the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB)
Registered with the Council of Estate Administrators and Insolvency Practitioners
Member Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICPAZ)
Executive Committee member, Association for Business in Zimbabwe (ABUZ)
Trustee, Amanala Heritage Foundation
Service / Career
12 years in audit and assurance and financial management.
No other information given.
