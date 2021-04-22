Difference between revisions of "Onward Chitiva"

In July 2018, Onward Chitiva was elected to Ward 32 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 1928 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 32 Mazowe RDC with 1928 votes, beating Owen Ringisi of MDC Alliance with 90 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

