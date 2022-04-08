Operation Dudula Protest in Diepkloof in February 2022. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Operation Dudula is a South African anti-immigration movement whose stated aims are to fight illegal immigration and illicit drug dealers and other criminals in South Africa. The movement uses the slogan "Put South Africans First" amoung others.

The leader of Operation Dudula is Nhlanhla Lux who is known for leading protests against illegal immigration and mobs that make it their search out illegal immigrants, drug dealers and other criminals with the purpose of effecting citizens' arrests.

Operation Dudula has been criticised as being Xenophobic and Afriphobic.

Significant events

Following the mob killing of Zimbabwean immigrant Elvis Nyathi on 6 April 2022, Operation Dudula Movement leader, Nhlanhla Lux tweeted "can't cry for this 1 Zim guy bcos my tears😭 ran out crying for the 7 South Africans 🇿🇦 that were killed by Zimbabweans. It's disgusting how this 1 death is enjoying more media, political attention & sympathy over the 7 SA deaths 🤮 May they ALL 🇿🇦🇿🇼 rest in PEACE![1]





