Difference between revisions of "Ophius Manenga Chidhakwa"

In July 2018, Ophius Manenga Cidhakwa was elected to Ward 7 Nyaminyami RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 539 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Nyaminyami RDC with 539 votes, beating Jameson Gunguya of MDC-Alliancw with 123 votes and Stephen Gunguya of PRC with 93 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]