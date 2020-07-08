Difference between revisions of "Ophius Manenga Chidhakwa"

2018 – elected to Ward 7 [[Nyaminyami RDC]] with 539 votes, beating [[Jameson Gunguya]] of MDC- Alliance with 123 votes and [[Stephen Gunguya]] of PRC with 93 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 7 [[Nyaminyami RDC]] with 539 votes, beating [[Jameson Gunguya]] of MDC- Alliancw with 123 votes and [[Stephen Gunguya]] of PRC with 93 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Ophius Manenga Cidhakwa was elected to Ward 7 Nyaminyami RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 539 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Nyaminyami RDC with 539 votes, beating Jameson Gunguya of MDC-Alliance with 123 votes and Stephen Gunguya of PRC with 93 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]