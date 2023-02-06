(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

− '''Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri ''' is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Minister of [[Defence and War Veterans]] . She is the former Minister of [[Water, Environment, and Climate]] . She is the former Minister of [[Higher and Tertiary Education]]. '''Muchinguri''' is a member of [[Zanu-PF]] and a member of their [[Central Committee]] and [[Politburo]] representing [[Manicaland Province]]. She is also a Member of Parliament for Mutasa Central Constituency. On '''15 December 2017''', she was appointed as the National Chairperson for the Zanu-PF party, becoming the first woman to assume that position. + '''Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri''' is a politician and former Minister of [[ Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs| Defence and War Veterans]] , [[ Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement| Water, Environment, and Climate]] and [[Higher and Tertiary Education]]. '''Muchinguri''' is a member of [[Zanu-PF]] and a member of their [[Central Committee]] and [[Politburo]] representing [[Manicaland Province]]. She was also a Member of [[ Parliament ]] for [[ Mutasa ]] Central Constituency. On '''15 December 2017''', she was appointed as the National Chairperson for the Zanu-PF party, becoming the first woman to assume that position.

− == Background == + == Personal Details ==

− She was born '''Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri''' on '''14 December 1958''', and lived in [[Mutasa District]]'s Zongoro Area, in [[Manicaland]] Province in the then [[Rhodesia ]] now [[Zimbabwe ]]. Muchinguri was married to [[Tapiwa Rushesha]] and they divorced in the '''1990'''s after having two children together who are [[Natasha Rushesha]] and [[Tanya Rushesha]].<ref>[http://nehandaradio.com/2013/05/14/oppah-muchinguri-finds-new-love/ Oppah Muchinguri finds new love], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: May 14, 2013, Retrieved: July 9, 2014</ref> + '''Born:''' '''Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri''' on '''14 December 1958''', and lived in [[Mutasa District]]'s Zongoro Area, in [[Manicaland]] Province in the then [[Rhodesia]]. <br/>

− In '''2015''' Muchinguri announced her marriage to Bishop [[Anthony Kashiri]]. <ref name="Theherald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/muchinguri-finds-new-love/Muchinguri finds new love ], '', Published: 24 January 2015 , Retrieved:27 November 2017 ''</ref> + '''Marriage:''' Muchinguri was married to [[Tapiwa Rushesha]] and they divorced in the '''1990'''s after having two children together who are [[Natasha Rushesha]] and [[Tanya Rushesha]].<ref>[http://nehandaradio.com/2013/05/14/oppah-muchinguri-finds-new-love/ Oppah Muchinguri finds new love], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: May 14, 2013, Retrieved: July 9, 2014</ref > <br/ >

+ In '''2015 ''' '''Muchinguri ''' announced her marriage to Bishop [[Anthony Kashiri]]. <ref name="Theherald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/muchinguri-finds-new-love/Muchinguri finds new love ], '', Published: 24 January 2015 , Retrieved:27 November 2017 ''</ref>

==Education== ==Education==

− ''' Oppah ''' did her Primary School at [[St James Zongoro]], an Anglican Institution. <br/> + ''' Primary: ''' [[St James Zongoro]], an Anglican Institution. <br/>

− She attended [[Hartzell High School]]. <br/> + '''Secondary:''' [[Hartzell High School]]. <br/>

− She graduated with a Master of Science degree in International Relations from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] in '''2013'''.<ref>[http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2013/09/oppah-muchinguri-graduates-from-uz.html OPPAH MUCHINGURI GRADUATES FROM UZ], ''NewsDzeZimbabwe'', Published: September 14, 2013, Retrieved: July 9, 2014</ref> + '''Tertiary:''' She graduated with a Master of Science degree in International Relations from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] in '''2013'''. <ref>[http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2013/09/oppah-muchinguri-graduates-from-uz.html OPPAH MUCHINGURI GRADUATES FROM UZ], ''NewsDzeZimbabwe'', Published: September 14, 2013, Retrieved: July 9, 2014</ref>

− ==Service/ Political career == + ==Service/ Career ==

'''Oppah''' received her military training in Mozambique and later joined the [[Second Chimurenga]] fighting in the [[Josiah Tongogara]]- commanded [[Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army]], (ZANLA). <ref>[http://www.africa-confidential.com/whos-who-profile/id/557 Oppah Muchinguri], ''Africa Confidential'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 9, 2014</ref> '''Oppah''' received her military training in Mozambique and later joined the [[Second Chimurenga]] fighting in the [[Josiah Tongogara]]- commanded [[Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army]], (ZANLA). <ref>[http://www.africa-confidential.com/whos-who-profile/id/557 Oppah Muchinguri], ''Africa Confidential'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 9, 2014</ref>

− At independence, she was appointed Private Secretary to the President between '''1980 and 1981'''. She was Deputy Minister twice, first of State for External Affairs between '''1989 and 1993''' and of Environment and Tourism between '''1993 and 1997'''. Her first ministerial post came in '''1997''' when she was appointed Minister of State in the President’s Office, a post she held until '''2000'''. '''Muchinguri''' was appointed Minister of [[Women's Affairs, Gender and Community Development]] in '''2005'''. <ref>Dumisani Muleya, [http://nehandaradio.com/2011/12/09/zanu-pf-factions-bug-each-other%e2%80%99s-hotel-rooms/ Zanu PF factions bug each other’s hotel rooms] ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: December 9, 2011, Retrieved: July 9, 2014,</ref> + At independence, she was appointed Private Secretary to the President between '''1980 and 1981'''. She was Deputy Minister twice, first of State for External Affairs between '''1989 and 1993''' and of Environment and Tourism between '''1993 and 1997'''. Her first ministerial post came in '''1997''' when she was appointed Minister of State in the President’s Office, a post she held until '''2000'''. '''Muchinguri''' was appointed Minister of [[ Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development| Women's Affairs, Gender and Community Development]] in '''2005'''. <ref>Dumisani Muleya, [http://nehandaradio.com/2011/12/09/zanu-pf-factions-bug-each-other%e2%80%99s-hotel-rooms/ Zanu PF factions bug each other’s hotel rooms] ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: December 9, 2011, Retrieved: July 9, 2014,</ref>

+

+ In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Mutare]] North returned to [[Parliament]]:

+ * '''Oppah Muchinguri''' of Zanu PF with 14 165 votes,

+ * [[Giles Mutsekwa]] of ZUM with 13 484 votes,

+ * [[David Mabunyara]] of ZANU–Ndonga with 1 481 votes.

+ Turnout - 30 671 voters or 72.22 %

+

+ In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mutare North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

+ * [[Giles Mutsekwa]] of MDC with 15 500 votes,

+ * '''Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri''' of Zanu PF with 5 564 votes,

+ * [[Justin Nyatoti]] of UP with 235 votes.

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes. In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Line 118: Line 130:

|} |}

+ ===Positions Held===

+ * 1980-1981 Private Secretary to Prime Minister [[Robert Mugabe]]

+ * 2000-2003-Secretary to the President Governor of Manicaland Province

+ * 2005-2009 Minister of [[Women's Affairs, Gender and Community Development]]

+ * 2009-2014 Secretary General ZANU-PF Woman’s League

+ * 2014 -Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education in the [[Zanu-PF]] party

+ * 2014 -Minister of [[Higher and Tertiary Education]]

+ * 2015- Minister of [[Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement|Water, Environment & Climate]]

+ * Central Committee Member <ref name="af con">, [http://www.africa-confidential.com/whos-who-profile/id/557/Oppah_Muchinguri Oppah Muchinguri], ''Africa Confidential'', Published:January 5, 2014, Retrieved:15 Dec 14</ref>

==Events== ==Events==

Line 136: Line 157:

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref> <ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

− == Positions Held == + == =Push To Replace Mujuru - 2009 to 2017 = ==

− *1980-1981 Private Secretary to Prime Minister [[ Robert Mugabe ]] + In '''2009''', it was reported that the [[ Emmerson Mnangagwa ]] faction was to push for the election of '''Muchinguri''' as vice - president of the party to replace [[Joice Mujuru]] who was accused of working with the [[ Morgan Tsvangirai ]]- led MDC - T. . <ref name=""> [ https ://www. thestandard.co . zw/2009 / 06/11/muchinguri-to-challenge - mujuru-for-vps - post / Muchinguri to Challenge Mujuru for VP’s Post ], '', Published: 11 June 2009 , Retrieved: 27 November 2017'' </ref>

− *2000-2003-Secretary to the President Governor of Manicaland Province

− *2005 - 2009 Minister of Women's Affairs, Gender and Community Development

− *2009-2014 Secretary General ZANU-PF Woman’s League

− *2014 -Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education in the [[ Zanu-PF ]] party

− *2014 - Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education

− *2015 - Minister of Water, Environment & Climate

− *Central Committee Member <ref name=" af con "> , [ http ://www. africa-confidential . com / whos - who - profile/id / 557/Oppah_Muchinguri Oppah Muchinguri], ''Africa Confidential '', Published: January 5, 2014 , Retrieved: 15 Dec 14 </ref>

− In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Mutare]] North returned to [[Parliament]]: + In '''2014''' when [[Joice Mujuru]] was Vice President it was reported again that the Mnangagwa camp was strategizing on how Mujuru could be challenged and Muchinguri would take over. The media reported that there were moves to push Women Affairs minister, ''' Oppah Muchinguri ''' to challenge Mujuru at the Congress so that they take her out of the succession race and pave way for the strategic positioning of Mnangagwa to ultimately take over the reins when the time comes.<ref name="Thestandard"> [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/05/25/vp-post-mujuru-faces-challenge/ VP post: Mujuru faces challenge], '', Published:25 May 2014 , Retrieved: 27 November 2017''</ref>

− * '''Oppah Muchinguri''' of Zanu PF with 14 165 votes,

− * [[Giles Mutsekwa]] of ZUM with 13 484 votes,

− * [[David Mabunyara]] of ZANU–Ndonga with 1 481 votes.

− Turnout - 30 671 voters or 72.22 %

−

− In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mutare North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

− * [[Giles Mutsekwa]] of MDC with 15 500 votes,

− * '''Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri''' of Zanu PF with 5 564 votes,

− * [[Justin Nyatoti]] of UP with 235 votes.

−

− ==Involvement in Zanu-PF Factionalism 2009 to 2017==

− ===Push To Replace Mujuru - 2009 to 2017 ===

− In '''2009''', it was reported that the [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] faction was to push for the election of Muchinguri as vice-president of the party to replace Mujuru who was accused of working with the [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]-led MDC-T. .<ref name=""> [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2009/06/11/muchinguri-to-challenge-mujuru-for-vps-post/ Muchinguri to Challenge Mujuru for VP’s Post], '', Published: 11 June 2009 , Retrieved: 27 November 2017''</ref>

−

− In '''2014''' when [[Joice Mujuru]] was Vice President it was reported again that the Mnangagwa camp was strategizing on how Mujuru could be challenged and Muchinguri would take over. The media reported that there were moves to push Women Affairs minister, Oppah Muchinguri to challenge Mujuru at the Congress so that they take her out of the succession race and pave way for the strategic positioning of Mnangagwa to ultimately take over the reins when the time comes.<ref name="Thestandard"> [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/05/25/vp-post-mujuru-faces-challenge/ VP post: Mujuru faces challenge], '', Published:25 May 2014 , Retrieved: 27 November 2017''</ref>

'''Muchinguri''', however, dismissed the reports as baseless fabrications created by individuals with an agenda to divide [[Zanu-PF]]. '''Muchinguri''', however, dismissed the reports as baseless fabrications created by individuals with an agenda to divide [[Zanu-PF]].

Line 170: Line 169:

===Support of War Vets -2011=== ===Support of War Vets -2011===

− In 2011 Muchinguri threatened to expose [[Zanu - PF]] officials who do not appreciate the sacrifice the War Veterans made and how hard it was for them to liberate the country. Muchinguri reportedly said [[Zanu - PF]] was infiltrated by crooks who were abusing their positions to amass wealth through corruption and underhand dealings and that she was not afraid to expose them despite being in top positions.<ref name="TheZimbabwean"> [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2011/02/muchinguri-says-zanu-full-of-crooks/Muchinguri says Zanu full of crooks], '', Published: DATE_5 February 2011 , Retrieved:27 November 2017 ''</ref> </blockquote> + In ''' 2011 ''', ''' Muchinguri ''' threatened to expose [[Zanu PF]] officials who do not appreciate the sacrifice the War Veterans made and how hard it was for them to liberate the country. ''' Muchinguri ''' reportedly said [[Zanu PF]] was infiltrated by crooks who were abusing their positions to amass wealth through corruption and underhand dealings and that she was not afraid to expose them despite being in top positions. <ref name="TheZimbabwean"> [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2011/02/muchinguri-says-zanu-full-of-crooks/Muchinguri says Zanu full of crooks], '', Published: DATE_5 February 2011 , Retrieved:27 November 2017 ''</ref> </blockquote>

===Alleged ties to Emmerson Mnangagwa === ===Alleged ties to Emmerson Mnangagwa ===

− Muchinguri has been generally viewed as a Mugabe loyalist and also closely linked to [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and [[Jonathan Moyo]]. In 2013 battle for succession for Presidency between [[Joice Mujuru]] and [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]], who both denied that they harbour presidential ambitions at that time, reportedly spilt over to Zanu PF’s provincial structures. Muchinguri was one of the members accused of causing divisions and belonging to the Mnangagwa camp in Manicaland.<ref name="Zimbabwe Independent"> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2013/08/23/mutasa-vows-to-deal-with-mnangagwa-loyalists-in-manicaland/Mutasa vows to deal with Mnangagwa loyalists in Manicaland ], '', Published: 23 August 2013 , Retrieved:27 November 2017''</ref> + ''' Muchinguri ''' has been generally viewed as a Mugabe loyalist and also closely linked to [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and [[Jonathan Moyo]]. In ''' 2013 ''', the battle for succession for Presidency between [[Joice Mujuru]] and [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]], who both denied that they harbour presidential ambitions at that time, reportedly spilt over to Zanu PF’s provincial structures. ''' Muchinguri ''' was one of the members accused of causing divisions and belonging to the Mnangagwa camp in [[ Manicaland ]] . <ref name="Zimbabwe Independent"> [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2013/08/23/mutasa-vows-to-deal-with-mnangagwa-loyalists-in-manicaland/Mutasa vows to deal with Mnangagwa loyalists in Manicaland ], '', Published: 23 August 2013 , Retrieved:27 November 2017''</ref>

− After Mnangagwa was dismissed in early November 2017 by [[Robert Mugabe]], Muchinguri was largely accused of being the 'godmother' of team Lacoste and being an accomplice to remove Mugabe from presidency.<ref name="The Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/knives-out-for-muchinguri/ Knives out for Muchinguri ], '', Published:7 November 2017, Retrieved:27 November 2017''</ref> + After Mnangagwa was dismissed in early ''' November 2017 ''' by [[Robert Mugabe]], ''' Muchinguri ''' was largely accused of being the 'godmother' of team Lacoste and being an accomplice to remove Mugabe from presidency. <ref name="The Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/knives-out-for-muchinguri/ Knives out for Muchinguri ], '', Published:7 November 2017, Retrieved:27 November 2017''</ref>

===Stepping Down As Secretary of Women's League - 2014=== ===Stepping Down As Secretary of Women's League - 2014===

− Muchinguri made headlines in 2014 when she stepped down from her position as the Secretary of the [[Women's League]] in the Zanu - PF party . The stepping down was received as a calculated move to bring [[Grace Mugabe]] into the mainstream Zimbabwean political arena. However, in November 2017 Muchinguri revealed that she had been forced to resign from her position, + ''' Muchinguri ''' made headlines in ''' 2014 ''' when she stepped down from her position as the Secretary of the [[Women's League]] in Zanu PF. The stepping down was received as a calculated move to bring [[Grace Mugabe]] into the mainstream Zimbabwean political arena. However, in ''' November 2017 ''' ''' Muchinguri ''' revealed that she had been forced to resign from her position,

<blockquote> <blockquote>

− It’s unfair to say I handed it over. I was pushed to surrender that position. + It’s unfair to say I handed it over. I was pushed to surrender that position.

Grudgingly, I surrendered that position because some women approached me to say I should give it up for the first lady. Grudgingly, I surrendered that position because some women approached me to say I should give it up for the first lady.

I don’t know what benefits they were looking for, so I had to do so reluctantly. I don’t know what benefits they were looking for, so I had to do so reluctantly.

Line 186: Line 185:

===Appointment in Cabinet - 2014=== ===Appointment in Cabinet - 2014===

− During the period of the Zanu - PF People’s Congress in 2014 Oppah Muchinguri and [[Grace Mugabe]] went on a crusade denouncing what they called divisive elements in the Zanu - PF party . Muchinguri together with [[Grace Mugabe]] openly accused the then vice president [[Joice Mujuru]] of fanning factionalism in the party and also plotting to unseat [[Robert Mugabe]]. Soon after, Muchinguri was one of the people appointed by [[Robert Mugabe]] in the cabinet reshuffle later that year. The appointment came after the Zanu - PF congress which also saw the demotion of some senior members and cabinet ministers. Muchinguri was given the post of Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education which was previously led by [[Olivia Muchena]] who was dismissed on allegations of factionalism.<ref name="herald">L Mataire [http://www.herald.co.zw/mujuru-betrayed-our-trust/ Mujuru Betrayed Our Trust], ''The Herald'', Published:13 December 14, Retrieved:15 December 14</ref> + During the Zanu PF People’s Congress in ''' 2014 ''', ''' Oppah Muchinguri ''' and [[Grace Mugabe]] went on a crusade denouncing what they called divisive elements in Zanu PF. ''' Muchinguri ''' together with [[Grace Mugabe]] openly accused the then vice president [[Joice Mujuru]] of fanning factionalism in the party and also plotting to unseat [[Robert Mugabe]]. Soon after, Muchinguri was one of the people appointed by [[Robert Mugabe]] in the cabinet reshuffle later that year. The appointment came after the Zanu PF congress which also saw the demotion of some senior members and cabinet ministers. ''' Muchinguri ''' was given the post of Minister of [[ Higher and Tertiary Education ]] which was previously led by [[Olivia Muchena]] who was dismissed on allegations of factionalism. <ref name="herald">L Mataire [http://www.herald.co.zw/mujuru-betrayed-our-trust/ Mujuru Betrayed Our Trust], ''The Herald'', Published:13 December 14, Retrieved:15 December 14</ref>

−

− ==[[Covid-19]] Comments==

−

− In 2020, Oppah Muchinguri was in the limelight after she took delight in the virus’ spread — then mainly in Western countries, such the U.S. — saying it was God’s punishment for imposing economic sanctions on Zimbabwe.

− Muchinguri told a Zanu PF meeting in Chinhoyi: + ===[[Covid-19]] Comments===

+ In '''2020''', '''Oppah Muchinguri ''' was in the limelight after she took delight in the virus’ spread — then mainly in Western countries, such as the U.S. — saying it was God’s punishment for imposing economic sanctions on Zimbabwe.

+ '''Muchinguri''' told a Zanu PF meeting in [[Chinhoyi]]:

<blockquote>"The coronavirus is the work of God punishing countries that imposed sanctions on us. They’re now keeping indoors. Their economies are screaming, just like they did to ours. (Donald) Trump should know that he is not God."</blockquote><ref name="ZimLive">Tony Karombo, [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/07/29/covid-19-denier-muchinguris-daughter-says-was-scared-after-catching-virus/ Covid-19 denier Muchinguri’s daughter says was ‘scared’ after catching virus], ''ZimLIve'', Published: july 29, 2021, Retrieved: December 15, 2021</ref> <blockquote>"The coronavirus is the work of God punishing countries that imposed sanctions on us. They’re now keeping indoors. Their economies are screaming, just like they did to ours. (Donald) Trump should know that he is not God."</blockquote><ref name="ZimLive">Tony Karombo, [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/07/29/covid-19-denier-muchinguris-daughter-says-was-scared-after-catching-virus/ Covid-19 denier Muchinguri’s daughter says was ‘scared’ after catching virus], ''ZimLIve'', Published: july 29, 2021, Retrieved: December 15, 2021</ref>

− In January 2021, Muchinguri said China's botched "experiments" were responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government distanced itself from the accusations made in a tearful interview as Muchinguri mourned [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]] who died from COVID-19. In an audio recording Muchinguri is heard saying: + In ''' January 2021 ''' , ''' Muchinguri ''' said China's botched "experiments" were responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government distanced itself from the accusations made in a tearful interview as Muchinguri mourned [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]] who died from COVID-19. In an audio recording Muchinguri is heard saying:

−

<blockquote>"The disease is now on a fresh peak now. Cases are rising again. They (Chinese) are the ones who started their experiments and things got out of hand and now their experiments are costing us. They cannot control this now. They have costed us. Those whom we call our all-weather friends, look at what they have done to us.</blockquote><ref name="NewZ">Anna Chibamu, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/g40-demands-oppah-muchinguris-resignation-over-covid-19-statements/ G40 Demands Oppah Muchinguri’s Resignation Over Covid-19 Statements], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: January 18, 2021, Retrieved: December 15, 2021</ref> <blockquote>"The disease is now on a fresh peak now. Cases are rising again. They (Chinese) are the ones who started their experiments and things got out of hand and now their experiments are costing us. They cannot control this now. They have costed us. Those whom we call our all-weather friends, look at what they have done to us.</blockquote><ref name="NewZ">Anna Chibamu, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/g40-demands-oppah-muchinguris-resignation-over-covid-19-statements/ G40 Demands Oppah Muchinguri’s Resignation Over Covid-19 Statements], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: January 18, 2021, Retrieved: December 15, 2021</ref>

==Trivia== ==Trivia==

− The late musician [[Simon Chimbetu]] sang a song titled ''Oppah'' which talks about his love for such a woman, was widely believed to be dedicated to Muchinguri. + The late musician [[Simon Chimbetu]] sang a song titled ''Oppah'' which talks about his love for such a woman, was widely believed to be dedicated to ''' Muchinguri ''' .

− Muchinguri was passenger in a car crash that killed Tongorara on the eve of independence in December 1979 and it was reported the two were in a romantic relationship.<ref>[http://www.africa-confidential.com/whos-who-profile/id/557 Oppah Muchinguri], ''Africa Confidential'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 9, 2014</ref> + ''' Muchinguri ''' was passenger in a car crash that killed Tongorara on the eve of independence in ''' December 1979 ''' and it was reported the two were in a romantic relationship. <ref>[http://www.africa-confidential.com/whos-who-profile/id/557 Oppah Muchinguri], ''Africa Confidential'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 9, 2014</ref>

==Picture Gallery== ==Picture Gallery==

Line 228: Line 224:

