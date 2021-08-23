Difference between revisions of "Oriel Boys High School"
Revision as of 07:41, 23 August 2021
Oriel Boys High School is in Chisipite, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 32 Hindhead Ave, Chisipite,
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable alumni include:
- Andy Flower - cricketer
- Malvin Chiwanga - entrepreneur, CEO of Matrix Petroleum
- Albert Alan Owen - composer
Alumni facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/16098764342/