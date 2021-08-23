Pindula

Revision as of 07:41, 23 August 2021

Oriel Boys High School is in Chisipite, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.


==++==++==++==++==++

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template


See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address: 32 Hindhead Ave, Chisipite,
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable alumni include:

Alumni facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/16098764342/

Other information

Further Reading

