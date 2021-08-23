Difference between revisions of "Oriel Boys High School"
* [[Clive Farai Augusto]] - football player
* [[Flash Gordon]] - music producer
Oriel Boys High School is in Chisipite, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 32 Hindhead Ave, Chisipite,
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
Oriel Boys High School has a sister school, Oriel Girls High School.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Notable alumni include:
- Andy Flower - cricketer
- Malvin Chiwanga - entrepreneur, CEO of Matrix Petroleum
- Albert Alan Owen - composer
- Clive Farai Augusto - football player
- Flash Gordon - music producer
- Caesar Zvayi - journalist and editor
- Princo Spice - musician
Alumni facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/16098764342/