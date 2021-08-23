Difference between revisions of "Oriel Girls High School"
Revision as of 07:27, 23 August 2021
Oriel Girls High School is in Chisipite, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. The school was opened by the federal prime minister Sir Roy Welensky on 1 July 1961.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 146 Harare Drive, Chisipite, P.O Box CH 12, Harare.
Telephone: +263 242 496 076, (024) 2494029, (024) 2490976.
Cell:
Email: info@orielgirlshigh.ac.zw
Web: http://www.orielgirlshigh.ac.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Oriel Girls High is located in Chisipite in Harare, and is the sister school to Oriel Boys High School. The school was officially opened by the federal prime minister Sir Roy Welensky on 1 July 1961. The name Oriel was named after Oriel College, an Oxford college (where Cecil Rhodes went). Permission was sought from the college of heralds to use the lions ‘pasant gaurant’ on the school badge.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Old Girls Association - https://www.facebook.com/groups/20309795572/ Famous names associated with the school.