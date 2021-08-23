Oriel Girls High School is in Chisipite, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. The school was opened by the federal prime minister Sir Roy Welensky on 1 July 1961.

Location

Address: 146 Harare Drive, Chisipite, P.O Box CH 12, Harare.

Telephone: +263 242 496 076, (024) 2494029, (024) 2490976.

Email: info@orielgirlshigh.ac.zw

Web: http://www.orielgirlshigh.ac.zw/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Oriel Girls High is located in Chisipite in Harare, and is the sister school to Oriel Boys High School. The school was officially opened by the federal prime minister Sir Roy Welensky on 1 July 1961. The name Oriel was named after Oriel College, an Oxford college (where Cecil Rhodes went). Permission was sought from the college of heralds to use the lions ‘pasant gaurant’ on the school badge.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information