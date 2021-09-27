Difference between revisions of "Osborne Dam Recreational Park"
'''Osborne Dam Recreational Park''' is the largest lake in [[Manicaland Province]] and is one of the major inland lakes in [[Zimbabwe]].
The lake covers about 2600 hectares of land with a carrying capacity of over 400 million cubic metres of water. The lake stretches 16 kilometres along the [[Odzi River]] and 15 kilometres along its Nyatande tributary. The lake is over 6 kilometres wide and 66 metres deep.
==Background==
Latest revision as of 08:48, 27 September 2021
Osborne Dam Recreational Park is the largest lake in Manicaland Province and is one of the major inland lakes in Zimbabwe.
The lake covers about 2600 hectares of land with a carrying capacity of over 400 million cubic metres of water. The lake stretches 16 kilometres along the Odzi River and 15 kilometres along its Nyatande tributary. The lake is over 6 kilometres wide and 66 metres deep.
Background
The Lake was built from 1991 up to 1993 and was commissioned by Robert Mugabe in 1994.
Activities
- Fishing
- Boating
- Rock Climbing
- Birding
- Walking Safaris
- Game drives
- Canoeing