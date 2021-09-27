The Lake was built from '''1991''' up to '''1993''' and was commissioned by [[Robert Mugabe]] in '''1994'''.

The lake covers about 2600 hectares of land with a carrying capacity of over 400 million cubic metres of water. The lake stretches 16 kilometres along the [[Odzi River]] and 15 kilometres along its Nyatande tributary. The lake is over 6 kilometres wide and 66 metres deep.

'''Osborne Dam Recreational Park''' is the largest lake in [[Manicaland Province]] and is one of the major inland lakes in [[Zimbabwe]].

Osborne Dam plaque

Background

Osborne Dam





Activities

Fishing

Boating

Rock Climb near the dam wall

Rock Climbing

Rock Climbing

Birding

Walking Safaris

Game drives

Canoeing