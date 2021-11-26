Difference between revisions of "Osca Chimusoro"
In July 2018, Osca Chimusoro was elected to Ward 10 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 1850 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Rushinga RDC with 1850 votes, beating Freddy Kamushonga of MDC Alliance with 119 votes and Brainee Mfuka of PRC with 52 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020