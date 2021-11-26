In July 2018, Osca Chimusoro was elected to Ward 10 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 1850 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Rushinga RDC with 1850 votes, beating Freddy Kamushonga of MDC Alliance with 119 votes and Brainee Mfuka of PRC with 52 votes. [1]

