Oscar Nyamunokora, a politician, was elected to Parliament in 2022 for Zanu PF.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), candidate Oscar Nyamunokora, of Zanu PF received 1800 votes, against Fungai Chiposi, of MDC Alliance’s polled 154. There were 79 spoilt ballot papers. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022