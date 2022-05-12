Oscar Nyamunokora, a politician, was elected to Parliament in 2022 for Zanu PF.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), candidate Oscar Nyamunokora, of Zanu PF received 1800 votes, against Fungai Chiposi, of MDC Alliance’s polled 154. There were 79 spoilt ballot papers. [1]

Events