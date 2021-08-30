Major General Oscar Nyoni is a member of the Zambia Air Force who was appointed Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff on 29 August 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema.

Career

Upon his appointment as Deputy Commander of Zambia Air Force (ZAF), Oscar Nyoni was promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.[1]

Major General Nyoni served as ZAF commander for air transport support when Zambia contributed an aviation unit to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.[2] In 2018, Nyoni served as Acting Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff.[3]