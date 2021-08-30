Difference between revisions of "Oscar Nyoni"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Major General '''Oscar Nyoni''' is a member of the Zambia Air Force who was appointed Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff on 29 August 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema. ==Caree...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 14:
|Line 14:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Oscar Nyoni, Oscar Nyoni ZAF, Oscar Nyoni biography, Major General Oscar Nyoni
|keywords= Oscar Nyoni, Oscar Nyoni ZAF, Oscar Nyoni biography, Major General Oscar Nyoni
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Oscar Nyoni Biography
|image_alt= Oscar Nyoni Biography
Latest revision as of 11:43, 30 August 2021
Major General Oscar Nyoni is a member of the Zambia Air Force who was appointed Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff on 29 August 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema.
Career
Upon his appointment as Deputy Commander of Zambia Air Force (ZAF), Oscar Nyoni was promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.[1]
Major General Nyoni served as ZAF commander for air transport support when Zambia contributed an aviation unit to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.[2] In 2018, Nyoni served as Acting Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff.[3]
References
- ↑ MICHAEL KAUMBA, HH Appoints New Defence, Service Chiefs, ZNBC, Published: August 30, 2021, Retrieved: August 30, 2021
- ↑ Kelvin Mudenda, ZAF TO SEND PEACE-KEEPERS IN S/SUDAN, Times of Zambia, Published: December 18, 2016, Retrieved: August 30, 2021
- ↑ ZAF COMMENDS GOVT, ZNBC, Published: December 29, 2018, Retrieved: August 30, 2021