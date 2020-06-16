Difference between revisions of "Oskar Wermter"

Father Oskar Wermter is a parish priest and superior at St Peter’s Mbare. He was ordained as a catholic priest in Berlin in 1972. He has also been a freelance writer since 1987. In 1998 he became the chairman of Shungu Dzevana Trust (Aids orphans).In 2002 he became the social communications secretary of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference and the editor of the Catholic Church News and Crossroads. In 2003 he became the assistant priest in St Peter’s Mbare and the director of the Jesuit Communications. He has worked as a part time communications teacher at Arrupe College, Jesuit School of Philosophy and Humanities. Father Oskar Wermter became the editor of the Mukai-Vukani Jesuit Journal for Zimbabwe in 2008.