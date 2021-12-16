In July 2018, Ottilia Peta was elected to Ward 25 Chikomba RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1268 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Chikomba RDC with 1268 votes, beating Lizzie Misodzi of Zanu PF with 1224 votes, Sekai Mahati of ZIPP with 103 votes, and Phibion Majoni of PRC with 87 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

