Difference between revisions of "Overson Mugwisi"

Overson Mugwisi was a Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army. He was also the Zimbabwe Defence Forces's director of public relations at the time of his death.[1]

Background

He was born in 1956 in Masvingo. He then crossed into Mozambique to join the liberation struggle in September 1976.

Education

Col Mugwisi attended Torwood Primary School, Drake and Amaveni secondary schools in Kwekwe, Midlands Province. Over the years, Col Mugwisi attended most career courses offered by the army during the Junior Staff Course, the Company Group Commanders Course and the Command and Staff Course.[2]

Service / Career

Col Mugwisi was first appointed the official spokesperson of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) in 2009, when he was Lieutenant Colonel, taking over from Lieutenant Colonel Simon Tsatsi. He then rose to become spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).

In his military career dating back to Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, Col Mugwisi held various senior posts among them Adjutant Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA), Officer Commanding Cadet Division ZMA, and Staff Officer responsible for Administration Plans at Army Headquarters.

He was also Staff Officer responsible for research at the Zimbabwe Staff College and Directing Staff Joint Command and Staff Courses at the Zimbabwe Staff College before he went into public relations of the army.

Events

Col. Mugwisi has been speaking to the press since 2011. When soldiers fought civilians in Mbare over an arguement. [3]

The promotion of Douglas Nyikayaramba in 2012. [4]

The role of the Military Police - enforcing discipline among soldiers and patroling in towns as duties required. During a police crackdown in Mbare, Harare of ET rank marshals and Chipangano gang members. Also 2012. [5]

And most recently, assuring the Zimbabwean nation that the ZNA will accept the outcome of the 30 July 2019 election and respect the Constitution, and that the military would accept the outcome of the election, and will respect the Constitution. He referred to Section 211(3) of the Constitution, which reads: “The defence forces must respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all persons and be non-partisan, national in character, patriotic, professional and subordinate to civilian authority as established by this Constitution.” and Section 208(2) of the Constitution, which outlines the expected conduct of members of the security services, “Neither the security services nor any of their members may in the exercise of their functions act in a partisan manner, further their interests of any political party or cause, prejudice the lawful interests of any political party and that serving members of the security services must not be active members or office bearers of any political party or organisation,” [6]

Although it was also reported - Addressing journalists in the capital, Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) spokesperson, Colonel Overson Mugwisi also declined to declare that the military would recognise a presidential winner without liberation war credentials, saying he had no brief to tackle such issues. “The position of the ZDF is that we abide by the Constitution of the country and our conduct is going to be guided by the Constitution of the country,” he said. [7]

Death

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) spokesperson Colonel Overson Mugwisi has died. Sources said Mugwisi died at 2 Referral Hospital Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare.[8]



